International Esports Education Leaders Selected as NASEF Scholastic Fellows, Mentors, and Community Leaders
NASEF Fellows are esports and education leaders that collaborate with a global community in developing pathways for young people to game and grow.
With over 150+ leaders and over 20+ countries, we are connecting passionate people through a unique professional development pathway and community in scholastic esports.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) has selected 44 educators from around the world as this year’s class of scholastic fellows and mentors. The NASEF Fellows program has risen in profile as a meaningful program that provides esports and educational leaders the opportunity to collaborate with a global community in developing unique pathways for young people to game and grow.
— Jorrel Batac, Chief Operating Officer
Scholastic fellows were chosen through a competitive process that brought in applicants from across North America and affiliates around the world. Scholastic mentors successfully completed the fellows’ program last year; they will apply their experience as they work individually with this year’s fellows to guide them to greater success. An additional handful of leaders has now risen to the level of NASEF Community Leader; these trainer-of-trainers have developed their own programs, mentored others, and will pour their efforts into strengthening the scholastic esports community.
Jorrel Batac, NASEF’s Chief Operating Officer, leads the NASEF Fellows program. Jorrel has 15 years of experience as a teacher, instructional designer, and educational leader. He and NASEF staff members Jihan Johnston and James Wood provide individual coaching and collaborative sessions to help each fellow clarify their vision for their esports class and crystalize it into a program that can be adopted by others.
Batac said, “It has been a privilege to support the global collaborations that esports and education leaders have explored through their participation in this program. This will be the 5th generation of Scholastic Fellows and I am excited to see how they will build their programs on top of all of the incredible ideas of previous cohorts. With over 150+ leaders and over 20+ countries, we are connecting passionate people through a unique professional development pathway and community.”
“The Scholastic Fellows program is a cornerstone of our work and impact,” said NASEF’s Executive Director, Gerald Solomon. “As NASEF’s international influence expands, the variety of settings and applications of scholastic esports programs grows as well. The Fellows’ Community Library of curriculum provides a vast set of resources to equip new and experienced teachers with readily usable materials to support their education programs around the world. This new group of Fellows and Mentors will add significantly to the collective body of knowledge for building and implementing esports clubs and classes.”
Scholastic Fellows
• Alvaro Brito, STEAM Administrator, Compton Unified School District, Whittier, CA
• Anthony Casasnovas, Ed Tech Project Manager, NYC Public Schools, New York, NY
• Ariel Koepp, Elementary Teacher/ Head Elementary Esports Coach, Ridge Crest Elementary, San Jacinto, CA
• Austin Nichols, Teacher/Esports Facilitator, Academies of Creative Education, Dahlonega, GA
• Barry McGuire, Technology Coordinator, STEM NOLA, New Orleans, LA
• Batavia Sumlin, Computer Science Instructor, Paul Duke STEM High School, Hampton, GA
• Brian Klebanski, High school teacher/esports club manager, Canon-McMillan High School, Finleyville, PA
• Craig Kerwin, Senior Educator - Diploma in Esports, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia
• Eugene Woody, Teen Tech Coordinator, Boy & Girls Clubs of Hudson County, Newark, NJ
• Ibrahim Salifou Kalla, Volunteer English teacher, American Corner Maradi, Maradi, Niger
• Jennifer Lim, Design Technology Educator, Esports teacher, XCL World Academy, Singapore
• John Phillips, Technology & Innovation Consultant, Berrien RESA, Watervliet, MI
• Jordan Wissinger, Instructional Technology Coach, Hartford Public Schools, Hartford, CT
• Jose Perez, Deputy Director of Instructional and Enterprise Technology, New York City Public Schools, Lynbrook, NY
• Joshua Martinez, Director of Esports, SAMSAT, San Antonio, TX
• Joshua Tabor, Digital Learning Specialist/ District Esports Lead, Denton Independent School District, Denton, TX
• Kaitlynn Bunch, GSE Director of Unified Programing, Garden State Esports, Kendall Park, NJ
• LaShawn Digbohou, STEAM Coordinator, LIFE Male STEAM Academy, Pittsburgh, PA
• Laurie Lehman, Budget & Project Supervisor/Esports Manager, Albuquerque Public Schools, Albuquerque, NM
• Lindsey Neal, Teacher & Head Esports Coach, Fox Senior High School, Arnold, MO
• Marc Joubert, Owner, Ruckus Media Group, Johannesburg, South Africa
• Mario Agudelo, Teacher / Professor, FEDECOLDE / Universidad del Rosario / Fundacion universitaria del Area Andina, Bogota, Columbia
• Mark Cormier, Head of Training and Professional Development, Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano, Miami, FL
• Nestor Reyes, Teacher/Esports Director, Valley View High School, Perris, CA
• Noura Mohamed, CEO, Creator and Streamer, Suez, Egypt
• Pablo Melgar, President, Guatemalan Esports Association, Mixco, Guatemala
• Ranhee Lee, Professor, KSEF with Association of Teachers for Computing in Korea, Seoul, South Korea
• Robin Young, Instructional Technology Specialist, Ridgeview Middle School, Round Rock, TX
• Stephen Jacobson, Professional Educator, TJ Walker Middle School, Sturgeon Bay, WI
• Tarrin Morgan II, CEO/Founding Esports Director & Head Coach, REAL digitizED/Morgan State University Esports, Neptune, NJ
• Thea Patrick, Instructional Technology Coordinator, Loomis Union School District, Loomis, CA
Scholastic Mentors
• Aba Ngissah, CTE Advisor, Inglewood Unified School District, Hawthorne, CA
• Jeanna Dawson, Owner, Eastside Esports League, Fremont, MI
• Jeffery Bostic, Digital Media Associate, Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, Rochester, NY
• Julius Edwards, Esports Director/ SSEL VP/ Educator, Palm Beach Lakes/ SSEL, West Palm Beach, FL
• Maggie Robison, Esports Coach/CTE Teacher, Walnut Grove High School, Savannah, TX
• Mauricio Aragon, Coordinator of Digital Platforms, Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano, Alajuela, Costa Rica
• Melissa Dent, Grade 7/8 Teacher and Esports Coordinator, Lambton Kent District School Board, Ontario, Canada
• Monica Erwin, Teacher/Esports sponsor, Upper St Clair High School, Pittsburgh, PA
• Monique Paes, Teacher, Bronx River High School, Middletown, NY
• Nalain Naidoo, CEO and Founder Swiss Quality Events, AISTS, Zurich, Switzerland
• Peter Whitmore, Coordinator, Moreno Valley Unified School District, Murrieta, CA
About NASEF
NASEF is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Claire LaBeaux
NASEF
claire@nasef.org
Scholastic Esports in NASEF