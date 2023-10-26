Highlights from Construction Links Network - October 26, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
If you happen to be in Toronto on November 8, Enterprise Ireland invites all the subscribers of Construction Links Network to join them for their Ireland-Canada Construction Evening. Listen to a panel discussion followed by a networking reception with Irish Whiskey Tasting. The similarities and differences between construction in Canada and Ireland will be explored and learnings from this will be developed. Attendees will also meet the Guest of Honour, Irish Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Dara Calleary T.D.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 30
• A bright new chapter in bulk material delivery launched by Juel Group
• Tishman Speyer + OpenSpace
• Soaring High: 5 Ways Uses of Construction Drones are Innovating the Industry
• Webinar: The Economic and Sustainability Benefits of Durable Concrete
• More Lowe’s stores set to convert to the RONA+ banner
• The Rise of Renewable Diesel – What it has to Offer the Construction Industry
• Geo Week Projects 200+ Top-Tier Exhibitors from Across the Globe
• We have to stop micro-managing
• Only 2 Key Ontario Real Estate Markets Are in Overbidding Territory: Report
• ASSE Seeks Working Group Members for Development of National Standard ASSE 1004 and ASSE 1079
Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
