Prism Light Pod Announces its Fourth Generation Red Light Therapy Bed
Leading innovator and manufacturer of red light therapy luxury wellness solutions announces upgrades to its award-winning red light therapy bed
Prism Light Pod is the leading innovator of whole-body red light therapy solutions...We continue to raise the industry standard in efficacy, luxury & wellness”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Light Pod, manufacturer of red light therapy wellness products, announces the fourth generation of its award-winning red light therapy bed to enhance the effectiveness for luxury spas and high-end wellness and fitness recovery centers around the world.
— Karl Chen, Founder and CEO of Prism Light Pod
The fourth iteration of the Prism Light Pod is improved to deliver up to 30% more irradiance due to:
- New reflective metal shelves
- 3,000 more industrial-grade red and near-infrared LEDs (17,000 LEDs in total)
- Wavelengths: 630nm, 660nm and 850nm
- Lightwave coverage: approximately seven feet (360 degrees)
The innovative design behind Prism Light Pod has made it the most powerful, energy-efficient whole-body LED red light therapy system in the industry. Prism Light Pod sessions can accelerate the body's natural recovery process. Each automated red light therapy session is 15 minutes and can be targeted for:
- Sports Recovery
- Arthritis & Joint Pain
- Chronic Pain
- Injury & Wounds
- Weight-loss
- Anti-aging
Sessions are 100% safe, noninvasive and free from harmful UV rays. Prism Light Pod delivers the deepest penetration with powerful LEDs being administered closest to the body when compared to all other red light therapy beds. It is the most energy-efficient red light therapy bed in the industry, being the only one to support 110V electrical packages, thus saving owners four times in energy costs over the term of ownership.
Option to support 220V/240V for international circuits as well. Enhanced remote diagnostic and serviceability features extend the reliability and lifespan of the best-in-class light bed.
The fourth generation Prism Light Pod is currently available for delivery with a four to six-week manufacturing lead-time. Prism Light Pods are designed and manufactured from Denver, Colorado and shipped with onsite installation services worldwide.
“Prism Light Pod is the leading innovator of whole-body red light therapy solutions. With our background of world-class systems design and engineering and more than 10 years of research and development, we continue to raise the industry standard in efficacy, luxury & wellness,” said Karl Chen, Founder and CEO of Prism Light Pod. “The features implemented into the fourth generation Light Pod will enhance the client experience by delivering the most-effective full-body photobiomodulation.”
To learn more, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells luxury full-body red light therapy wellness products. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod has been awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020 and the Best Red Light Therapy Device of 2021 and the Best Red Light Therapy Provider in 2022. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
Favianna Oropeza
Prism Light Pod
faviannaprismlightpod@gmail.com
