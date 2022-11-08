Prism Light Pod Expands its Whole Body Red Light Therapy Solutions with the Prism Light Pad
Manufacturer of full body red light products introduces its newest portable and durable red light therapy pad
The swelling decreased rapidly and the pain reduced almost instantly after just the first use”DENVER, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Light Pod, manufacturer of award-winning red light therapy beds, continues to uphold its reputation as an innovator of whole-body wellness solutions with its new product, the Prism Light Pad. Recognizing the need for adaptable and portable healing technology, Prism has expanded its product line with the industry’s largest, most portable and adaptable red light therapy pad.
— Dave Phillipson
“Our commitment to create effective and high-quality red light therapy solutions has led us to the next innovation in whole-body wellness,” said Karl Chen, founder & CEO of Prism Light Pod. “Prism Light Pad is ideal for natural wellness professionals looking to conveniently expand services or on-the-go biohackers and business travelers looking to recover and find relief in the midst of their busy lifestyle.”
Prism Light Pad is the industry’s most adaptable, portable and affordable whole-body red light pad with more than 2,200 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared LEDs per pad. 30-minute automated sessions deliver 50 milliwatts per centimeter square of full-body mitochondrial wellness. It’s the largest red light pad in the industry measuring 72×36 inches in size. It is the most portable light therapy system that rolls-up for easy storage and is ready to take on-the-road when traveling. Prism Light Pad is the ONLY light pad durable enough to lay on top of and includes Prism’s unique “one-button” automated operation.
Prism Light Pad is the most-affordable whole-body red light solution sold for $14,995 $USD. It can deliver 360 degrees of red light therapy with the purchase of two pads for $25,495 $USD. It’s an FDA Registered Class II Medical Device and supports 110V in the US and 220V with an international electrical adapter.
“I will spare the details and the drama of my predicament, though the results seem to be a blown L-5 vertebrae and severe impact on adrenals– It is my strong belief that the modalities [Prism Light Pad] greatly assisted in the speeding of the healing process. The swelling decreased rapidly and the pain reduced almost instantly after just the first use,” said Dave Phillipson. “Granted, my experience may be different than those of others, but I'll say that in coming back the next day and doing another elongated session, furthered the reduction of pain.”
Rejuvenate, accelerate recovery, reduce inflammation, increase collagen production and promote anti-aging with the Prism Light Pad, ideal for aestheticians, massage therapists, physical therapists, salons, day spas and personal-use.For more information about the Prism Light Pad, visit: https://prismlightpod.com/prism-light-pad/
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy solutions, the Prism Light Pod and the Prism Light Pad for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its red light therapy bed and pad worldwide. Prism Light Pod has been awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System of 2020 and the Best Red Light Therapy Device of 2021. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
Favianna Oropeza
Prism Light Pod
+1 720-664-6568
faviannaprismlightpod@gmail.com
