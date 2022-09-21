Comprehensive Suite of Pain Management & Wellness Services Now Available at Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford
Integrated wellness center treats acute and chronic pain without the use of prescription drugs or invasive surgery
Our approach to health and wellness is multidisciplinary and collaborative”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford provides a full spectrum of pain management solutions that reduce and relieve acute and chronic pain conditions without the use of prescription drugs or invasive surgery. Services include whole-body red light therapy, chiropractic care, physical rehab, IV fusion therapy, sexual wellness servies and regenerative therapy.
— Dr. Bryan Doner, DO & medical director at Anodyne Wexford
“Our approach to health and wellness is multidisciplinary and collaborative which allows us to understand and treat each and every factor driving your health,” said Dr. Bryan Doner, DO & medical director at Anodyne Wexford. “Complemented with a comprehensive list of wellness services, we can find the right treatment plan for each individual patient.”
Join us for the grand opening event of Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford on Thursday, Sept. 22nd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., located at 10431 Perry Hwy Suite 300 Wexford, PA 15090.
Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.
To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/595134955559520
“We are proud to partner with Anodyne in delivering alternative wellness solutions to the Pittsburgh community,” said Karl Chen, founder and CEO of Prism Light Pod. “Red light therapy in conjunction with the suite of services and expertise at Anodyne will provide patients with the care they deserve to live a quality pain-free life.”
Patients of Anodyne have access to cutting edge wellness services like Prism Light Pod whole-body red light therapy. 15 minute sessions can be targeted to:
- Reduce chronic pain, neuropathy & disorders
- Improve wound & injury healing
- Accelerate performance & sports recovery
- Relieve arthritis & joint pain
- Promote anti-aging & skin conditioning
- Naturally speed weight-loss
For more information about Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford, visit: https://anodynepain.com/locations/wexford-pa/
About Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford
Anodyne Pain & Wellness Solutions of Wexford, Pennsylvania is committed to you and your wellness journey. Our comprehensive, multidisciplinary, collaborative approach enables us to understand and treat each and every factor driving your health—without surgery or invasive procedures. Our mission at Anodyne of Wexford, is to transform your life through the delivery of innovative-natural treatments for acute and chronic pain. We are an integrated medical team who cares about our patient's total wellbeing. To learn more about out what Anodyne of Pittsburgh has to offer, visit: https://anodynepain.com/locations/wexford-pa/
About Prism Light Pod
Founded in 2017, Prism Light Pod manufactures and sells its award-winning full-body red light therapy systems for performance recovery, pain management, weight-loss and anti-aging. Prism Light Pod is headquartered in Denver, CO and distributes its products worldwide. Prism Light Pod was awarded the prestigious Global Excellence Award as the Best & Most-Powerful Full-Body Red Light Therapy System for two years running. For information about Prism Light Pod, visit: www.prismlightpod.com
