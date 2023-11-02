Best Selling Author, Business Leader, Mark Lewis, Provides Insights On How Self-Centeredness is Destroying America
Each individual holds the power to make a difference. By consciously prioritizing community over self and recognizing the long-term effects of our choices, we can rebuild the threads of unity.”ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Observers and experts argue that self-centeredness is destroying America, eroding the values and principles that have held the nation together. As this trend becomes more evident, best-selling author and business leader Mark Lewis believes society must recognize its implications and understand the urgency of addressing it before it becomes an insurmountable challenge. Lewis believes that the upswing in selfishness did not emerge out of the blue. Through technological advances, changing social norms, and evolving cultural expectations this shift towards placing oneself at the center of everything is not without consequences.
Lewis, an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker, and leader, explains that the advancement of technology has had a significant influence on modern human behavior, leading to a rise in narcissistic tendencies. Social media platforms, designed to highlight individual achievements and lifestyles, often encourage individuals to seek validation through likes, shares, and comments reinforcing the idea that personal experiences are paramount, fostering an environment where self-promotion becomes the norm. Besides, the digital age flourishes on instant gratification. From two-day shipping to instantaneous feedback on social media posts, waiting is becoming a forgotten concept. It nurtures an expectation for immediate satisfaction, leading to impatience and a diminished ability to understand delayed rewards or the needs of others.
According to Lewis, while technology connects us in unprecedented ways, it paradoxically fosters isolation. The convenience of online interactions often reduces the frequency of genuine, face-to-face conversations. This digital detachment can hinder the development of deep empathetic connections and increase feelings of loneliness. "Technology is to blame for robbing us of skills like maintaining empathy in an emotionally charged situation. We need to spend more time interacting with people in all sorts of situations, and less time watching screens", says Lewis.
As the author of GIVE A DAMN: The Ticket to Cultural Change, when Lewis saw the effects of self-centeredness increasing around him, he wanted to do something about it. "One of the evident economic outcomes of rising self-centeredness in America is the decline of community-driven businesses," Lewis says, "historically, local businesses were the backbone of neighborhoods, fostering close-knit relationships and mutual support. But with a self-centric attitude, the emphasis has shifted from community prosperity to personal gain, leading to fewer community-focused endeavors. Trade, investments, and partnerships flourish when entities work together with mutual respect and understanding. However, when self-centered objectives dominate, it leads to short-term gains at the expense of long-term stability".
Believing that business leaders must lead by example to combat the harmful effects of self-centered leadership, Lewis calls on them to reverse the ripple effect of self-centeredness and foster a more cohesive, trust-based, and goal-oriented work environment. "Business leaders must demonstrate selflessness, teamwork, and a commitment to collective success and inspire employees to follow suit," Lewis says.
According to Lewis, the solution to counter selfishness lies in nurturing an inclusive company culture. By sidelining the "me-first" mentality and promoting a culture of shared success, businesses can harness the full potential of their workforce. He explains that culture celebrates diverse viewpoints, values team contributions, and ensures everyone feels integral to the company's mission and warns that a revolving door of talent can disrupt business continuity and hinder growth. His message is clear - businesses must move beyond self-centered approaches to retain talent and ensure long-term viability, embracing strategies that uplift the collective.
In his book, GIVE A DAMN, Lewis shows how each individual holds the power to make a difference. "By consciously prioritizing community over self and recognizing the long-term effects of our choices, we can start rebuilding the threads of unity. It’s pretty simple: people just need to GIVE A DAMN about others the same way they do about themselves. Just ask yourself: Would I want the same thing I’m going to do done to myself or my loved ones? The answer is simple. We just need to follow it without excuses. After all, every effort counts for a brighter and more united future, and every step, no matter how small, leads us closer to that vision," he says.
Mark Lewis is an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker and leader. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while also inspiring motivation and insight to help businesses and individuals succeed at all levels. Mark was also recognized as a leading Leadership Coach by the Coach Foundation in 2023. and is also the Amazon best-selling author of the book GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change. In 2005, Mark was chosen by the Governor of Louisiana as Louisiana Technology Leader of the Year. As a member of the Entrepreneurial Organization (EO) of Louisiana, Mark was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and received a worldwide award in Macau, China for EO's Global Excellence in Membership Recruitment.
