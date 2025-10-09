'Letter To Americans: The Devil Made Me Do It' Is Best-Selling Author's Plea to STOP HIM

Lewis's article, "Letter To Americans: The Devil Made Me Do It", is based on the famous line by comedian Flip Wilson: "The Devil Made Me Do It". Inspiring business mentor, coach, consultant, and best-selling author, Mark S. Lewis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America has been so caught up in the busyness of our lives that we have overlooked the values that made America a great country. Mark S. Lewis, the bestselling author of GIVE A DAMN: The Ticket to Cultural Change, has written a "Letter To Americans: The Devil Made Me Do It" The premise of Lewis's article is that America is being overcome by the Devil. He tempts us every day to cause destruction, and spread anger, revenge, and hatred and most will agree that America is polarized and divisive. Take the "D" out of Devil, and what do we have? Evil.Lewis believes there are a majority of good people that live in America. Americans are at odds with themselves and he claims the Devil is succeeding against our mental health. His plea is to for Americans to unite and defeat the Devil, and until we change our thinking process to be loving, cooperative, collaborative, open-minded, and non-prejudiced in our discussions with one another across all human boundaries (whether political, racial, religious, etc.), the Devil will remain powerfully within us. He wants us to continue to make assumptions because "Assumptions kill," says Lewis. "It's called assumicide, and it's where the Devil thrives".Mark S. Lewis is an author, executive coach, inspirational speaker, and business leader dedicated to providing other business leaders and individuals with tools for pursuing the best practices when it comes to creating a stronger awareness of core cultural values. His Amazon best selling book, GIVE A DAMN: The Ticket to Cultural Change, provides practical examples of how individuals, groups, teams and corporations can work together for greater success and happiness.Lewis states, "Let's all look hard in the mirror and be brutally honest. Open our hearts and listen to the truth. Accept it. We all should know right from wrong and the difference between good and evil. Let's shine our own lights and be positive to make America a better place. Individually you make a difference, collectively we change the world. When that happens, the Devil will suffer defeat, and we will all live in a much better world".

