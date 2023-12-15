A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Honourable Mention At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi San Francisco Book Festival Award Winner

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi San Francisco Book Festival Award Winner

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony J Selimi

Tony Jeton Selimi Author Picture TJS

Tony Jeton Selimi Author Picture TJS

A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi Holds The Honourable Mention Trophy High in "How-To" Category at the San Francisco Book Awards 2023

Selimi's structure to each principle and the accessibility of his model means that anyone can pick this book up and start applying principles for a better life at once.”
— K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Top Spot At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

Tony Jeton Selimi's groundbreaking creation, 'A Path to Excellence,' has once again left its mark, this time at the prestigious San Francisco Book Awards 2023. The winning book elevated above the rest in the highly competitive "How-To" category, reinforcing its foothold as a premier personal and professional development guide.

'A Path to Excellence' securing top honours at the San Francisco Book Awards 2023 emphasises the universal appeal and influence of Selimi's extraordinary work. It addresses the growing need for influential, accessible materials on self-improvement and career optimisation in this dynamic age. This is no ordinary book – it is a living testament to Selimi's knowledge, enthusiasm for human growth, and the incredible power of guided direction. The San Francisco Book Awards accolade celebrates its transformative impact and capacity to touch lives and ignite motivation for change.

Elated at the recognition, Selimi remarked, "This award is a testament to the power of the principles the book shares. I'm thrilled to see my dedication to personal and professional development and assisting others to grow into their fullest potential recognised on such a grand scale."

The impact of 'A Path to Excellence' stretches beyond inspiring reads - it serves as a roadmap to success, paving the way for transformative development both on the individual and collective level. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.

"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

Keywords: A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, Paris Book Festival Award, Runner-up, Bestseller, How To Category, 2023, Self-help, Personal Transformation

**Keywords:** A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, How-To, San Francisco Book Awards 2023, Winner, Self-Development, Career Enhancement #PersonalGrowth

**Hashtags:** #APathToExcellence #TonyJetonSelimi #SanFranciscoBookAwards2023 #HowTo #PersonalDevelopment #TonyJSelimi #OctagonOfExcellnce #PillarsOfHumanExcellence #Business #Motivation #BestSeller #HowToCategory

JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:
Marketing Services
Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282
Fax: 812-961-3133
Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com
(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

**About the Author**

Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, filmmaker, Speaker, Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential.

**Media Contact**

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; please get in touch with:

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer

You just read:

A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Honourable Mention At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 info@tonyselimi.com
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Honourable Mention At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023
Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Crowned Double Winner at the Global Book Awards 2023
Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Achieves Double Whammy at the Hollywood Book Festival Awards
View All Stories From This Author