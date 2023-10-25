Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Launches Thanksgiving Grocery Gift Card Giveaway

The law firm offers a helping hand to 20 fortunate winners, each receiving a $150 Thanksgiving grocery gift card

Our aim with this giveaway is to extend a helping hand during these challenging times and contribute to making the holiday season a little brighter for our community. ” — said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is excited to announce its Thanksgiving Grocery Gift Card Giveaway, aimed at assisting families with the increasing burden of food costs during this holiday season. In light of the 15% rise in food prices since 2021, the law firm offers a helping hand to 20 fortunate winners, each receiving a $150 Thanksgiving grocery gift card.

The giveaway is open to all Louisiana individuals and families striving to make ends meet and ensure a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner, irrespective of their circumstances. Whether planning a festive meal with family or looking to fill the pantry, the gift cards can be utilized according to each winner's unique needs.

"We understand the financial strain many families face due to the escalating cost of groceries," said Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "Our aim with this giveaway is to extend a helping hand during these challenging times and contribute to making the holiday season a little brighter for our community."

Entries for the Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Thanksgiving Grocery Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting on October 25, 2023, and will continue until November 15, 2023. Participants can easily enter the giveaway online by visiting https://www.dudleydebosier.com/thanksgiving/ and following the provided instructions to complete and submit the registration form, earning one entry for a chance to win. Winners will be randomly selected on Thursday, November 16, 2023, and contacted by telephone and/or e-mail for giveaway purposes.

"We encourage Louisiana residents to participate in this giveaway and spread the word within the community," Mr. Dudley added. "Together, we can help families enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without the added stress of rising food prices."

In addition to the Thanksgiving Grocery Gift Card Giveaway, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has actively supported numerous community initiatives, including scholarships for aspiring college students and local charitable organizations.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit http://www.DudleyDebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

###