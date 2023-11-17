A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Soars High at The Firebird Book Awards 2023
Tony Jeton Selimi's Enlightening ‘A Path to Excellence’ Clinches Double Win at Firebird Book Awards 2023
In A Path to Excellence, you’ll discover the eight essential components of human excellence and how to go beyond your perceived limits to face your anxiety, doubts, excuses, and fears head-on.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Jeton Selimi's trailblazing epistle, 'A Path to Excellence,' radiates its brilliance at the sterling Firebird Book Awards 2023. Triumphing in double categories—Business and Motivational—vividly underlines the book's universal appeal and matrix of influence, tracing accomplishment and personal growth.
— Dr Sc Todorche Stamenov
The Firebird accolade is much more than formal recognition; it is a testament to Selimi's authority, commitment to enriching lives, and the magnetic power of inspirational, transformative ink.
In response to the laurels gained, Selimi quoted, "These acknowledgements are deeply personal—symbolising a celebration of my mission to inspire, empower, and elevate readers to reach their full potential in life and career."
Securing a win in two significant categories at Firebird Book Awards 2023 accentuates 'A Path to Excellence' powerful resonance across diverse demographics and disciplines. The book mirrors the ascendant demand for effective materials on self-growth and career ascension in this intricate and fast-paced age.
The impact of 'A Path to Excellence' stretches beyond inspiring reads - it serves as a roadmap to success, paving the way for transformative development both on the individual and collective level. The awards and reviews keep growing. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Keywords: A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, Paris Book Festival Award, Runner-up, Bestseller, How To Category, 2023, Self-help, Personal Transformation
Hashtags: #APathToExcellence #TonyJetonSelimi #FirebirdBookAwards #BestSeller #PersonalGrowth #HowToCategory #TonyJSelimi #OctagonOfExcellnce #PillarsOfHumanExcellence #FirebirdBookAwards2023 #DoubleVictory #Business #Motivation
JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:
Marketing Services
Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282
Fax: 812-961-3133
Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com
(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)
**About the Author**
Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, filmmaker, Speaker, Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential.
**Media Contact**
Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; please get in touch with:
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer