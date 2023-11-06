Nethopper Launches Partner Program for Managed Service Providers to Capitalize on Cloud Native App Modernization Service

About

Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations Platform-engineering SaaS for DevOps, with the mission of making cloud native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. With roots in Boston-area innovation, the Nethopper team has deep expertise in infrastructure, the cloud native ecosystem, DevOps, and software development, having created products and services for companies, such as Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io

