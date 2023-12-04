Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Crowned Double Winner at the Global Book Awards 2023
Tony J. Selimi Transformational Life Coach and Human Behaviour Expert known as The See-Through Coach
Sparkling Double Triumph for Tony Jeton Selimi as his Inspirational Masterpiece 'A Path to Excellence' Dominates Global Book Awards 2023 in two categories.
Bringing about change is never easy, but this guide makes it possible.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Jeton Selimi's 'A Path to Excellence' Crowned Double Winner at the Global Book Awards 2023
**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
Renowned author Tony Jeton Selimi's riveting opus 'A Path to Excellence' strikes gold at the esteemed Global Book Awards 2023. The transformative title impressively scooped top honours in two categories – Business and Motivational – signifying its wide-ranging impact and testimony to its stature as a literary beacon in these fields.
'A Path to Excellence' is an empowering guide for anyone seeking advancement, success, and personal and professional betterment. Tony Jeton Selimi's creation is a testament to his expertise, commitment to enriching lives, and capability to inspire action through words.
Reacting to the double accolade, Selimi stated, "These victories are a celebration of my commitment to personal excellence and dedication to empowering readers to elevate their lives and careers. It brings immense joy to be honoured in categories that strongly resonate with the core of our mission."
Earning distinction in two pivotal categories at the Global Book Awards 2023 showcases 'A Path to Excellence's prominence and potency across diverse sectors. As a multimodal light, it addresses the soaring need for self-growth and professional development resources in today's complex, rapidly changing world.
The impact of 'A Path to Excellence' stretches beyond inspiring reads - it serves as a roadmap to success, paving the way for transformative development both on the individual and collective level. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
**About the Author**
Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, Speaker, and Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential.
