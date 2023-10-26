The OurPact App Helps Parents Protect Their Kids Online Today as 41 States Sue Meta Over Its Harmful Social Media Apps
The #1 parental control app gives parents features to block harmful social media apps, limit screen time and protect kids from online predators and cyberbullies
It takes more than being a great parent to raise your kids safely in today’s online world. That’s why the OurPact app is the ultimate resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe online.””SAN DIEGO, CA., U.S., October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced in the Wall Street Journal Monday that 41 state attorneys general are filing suits in federal and state courts alleging that Meta’s social media apps Facebook and Instagram are causing harm to young people*. The paper reports that according to the federal suit, Meta (NASDAQ: META) has maximized the attention that teen users spend on its platform in ways the company knows often come at the expense of their mental health. “Despite overwhelming internal research, independent expert analysis, and publicly available data that its Social Media Platforms harm young users, Meta still refuses to abandon its use of known harmful features—and has instead redoubled its efforts to misrepresent, conceal, and downplay the impact of those features on young users’ mental and physical health,” the suit claims.
While this is a great step forward to seeking reform for harmful social media apps and the companies that create them, parents need immediate and effective help now to protect their children. That’s why the developers of the OurPact parental control app continue to expand and enhance dynamic features that will help them keep their kids safe online. This includes the ability to block all harmful social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook on their devices, limit actual screen time, and locate family members 24/7 in real time.
The OurPact app, however, takes child health and safety even farther. Not only is the app itself tamper proof, but it’s new View feature uses advanced AI technology to take automated periodic or on demand screenshots of children’s devices. This unique proprietary feature provides valuable insight into the types of content their kids are viewing both in real time and historical. And its Categories tool filters the screenshots by keywords that fall under sexual content, profanity, violence, and substance abuse classifications. There’s also a custom category that gives parents the power to flag by their own defined keywords. It’s one of the most important features that make the OurPact app a truly invaluable resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe from growing health threats as well as the dangers of online cyberbullying and sexual predators.
“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our enhanced View feature can aid parents in helping their children with sensitive, yet critical subjects that may be difficult for them to broach in everyday life. It’s about being proactive by opening important conversations with their children that may have gone unnoticed without OurPact.”
Smartphone usage today has created an unparalleled global health crisis for children and teenagers worldwide. Medical studies have linked excessive screen time to a variety of physical and mental health issues in children including depression, anxiety, obesity, and behavioral problems. It’s also been linked to sleeping disorders which not only harm them physically, but they also effect their performance in school. Even worse, it impairs their development of social skills which effects their ability to form healthy relationships with friends and family.**
These effects can be devastating for kids which is why Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees not only uses the OurPact app for his own family but is endorsing it for others as well. “As a husband and father of four, I can tell you it takes more than just being a great parent to raise your kids safely in today’s addictive online world,” says Brees. “That’s why the OurPact app is so important. It’s the ultimate resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe online.”
Parents who aren’t sold on the dangers of smart phones and social media apps for kids should ask themselves why tech execs in Silicon Valley won’t even let their own kids use the very products they helped create. According to an article from Wait Until 8th, a grass roots parent organization, “technology titans have been issuing startling warnings about the dangers of social media and excessive screen time for kids since 2019.”*** From Sean Parker (the first president of Facebook) to Bill and Melinda Gates to original iPhone design team member Tony Fadell, these tech execs have been cautioning parents on the inherent dangers that these types of technologies pose for children.
While the mental, physical, and emotional dangers of social media apps become increasingly clear, it’s more important than ever for parents to have the crucial ability to protect their children while they’re online. Government oversight and regulations may come at some point, but parents need immediate resources and tools to help them now in their struggle to instill healthy smart phone and social media habits in their children.
OurPact is the leading parental control app used by over a million families worldwide. It enables parents to keep their kids safe online by managing their device use and protecting against dangerous internet exposure, social media use and online threats. It also has a premier family locator tool, so you know where your kids are 24/7. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the security and peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
Drew Brees Testimonial