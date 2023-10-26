Submit Release
RailPros Announces Erika Bruhnke as Chief Sales and Growth Officer

Image shows Erika Bruhnke, Chief Sales and Growth Officer for RailPros, smiling in a blue dress and black jacket.

Erika Bruhnke, Chief Sales and Growth Officer

Bruhnke to focus on business development, client relationships, and continued strategic growth.

RailPros actively seeks leaders like Erika, who in their day-to-day stewardship of our business, exercise their skill in honoring our people-centric and service excellence commitments....”
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has promoted Erika Bruhnke to Chief Sales and Growth Officer.

“Erika’s leadership of RailPros’ Training Service business unit has been remarkable. She has developed the RailPros training division into a strong team of professionals, growing the business, and favorably impacting safety across North America” said Kendall Koff, chief executive officer. “RailPros actively seeks leaders like Erika, who in their day-to-day stewardship of our business, exercise their skill in honoring our people-centric and service excellence commitments. I look forward to seeing her leverage these skills in this new role for RailPros.”

Bruhnke joined RailPros in 2018 as the Vice President of Training Services, after working in progressively expanding roles for BNSF Railway for a decade. She has successfully led the Training and Media Services Division of RailPros by fostering relationships with new clients, growing the Training and Media teams’ industry presence, and expanding our first-class service offerings. She is also active in numerous industry organizations, sitting on the Board of Directors for the NRC, Chairing the Supplier Committee for ASLRRA, and an active member of Committee 24 with AREMA. She is also a past board member for the League of Railway Women.

“I am excited for this next step and am eager to represent the amazing and talented people of Team RailPros,” said Erika Bruhnke, chief sales and growth officer for RailPros. “From this new perspective, I look forward to strengthening client relationships and will continue to advocate for the RailPros brand across the industry.”

Bruhnke will report to Marco Loureiro, chief operating officer for RailPros, who joined the company earlier this year. Bruhnke holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

The Chief Sales and Growth Officer is a new position for RailPros, which provides services to railroad and railroad-related businesses across North America. In this role Bruhnke will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive revenue growth and expand RailPros’ market presence. She will oversee sales teams, business development efforts, and customer acquisition, aiming to achieve revenue targets and ensure sustained business growth.

About RailPros
RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices nationwide. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger, and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs nearly 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn’t a part of our business, it IS our business.

