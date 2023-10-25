International awards unveiled, showcasing The Ridge Senior Living as Best in Show
We believe this Best in Show award as well as the others is not only a testament to the great work of our team, but also the outstanding culture which is uniquely The Ridge.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridge is doggone excited to be the recipient of four awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts—including Best in Show for It’s Good to Be A Dog at The Ridge Pinehurst.
— Diane Macheers, Vice President of Corporate Communications
The Ridge Senior Living entered four videos and won FOUR Davey Awards:
1) It’s Good To Be A Dog At The Ridge Pinehurst: Social Video-Animals and Pets—Best in Show
2) Wonderful People Film/Video-Workplace Culture—Gold
3) Feels Like Family Film/Video-Corporate Image—Silver
4)I Never Expected It To Mean This Much: Film/Video-Direct Marketing—Silver
The Davey Awards honors outstanding creative work from small shops/teams across the world. The 19th Annual Davey Awards were announced Tuesday after receiving more than 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms.
Judges are top-tier professionals from brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms, including Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work.
“We are so excited to have won,” said Diane Macheers, Vice President of Corporate Communications. “We believe this Best in Show award as well as the others is not only a testament to the great work of our team, but also the outstanding culture which is uniquely The Ridge.”
Our website features our four winners, and also other videos about how unique The Ridge Senior Living communities are.
“The talent displayed by the Entrants into our 19th season has proven to be massive,” said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. “I've come to expect ingenuity and innovation from our small shops and independent creators, but this year is particularly stunning.” Please visit daveyawards.com to view the full winners list.
About The Ridge Senior Living:
For nearly ten years, the award-winning communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City and Denver area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit https://theridgeseniorliving.com.
