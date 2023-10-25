Submit Release
FRIDAY, 10/27/23: JOIN HIGHRIDGE COSTA FOR GRAND OPENING OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FOR SENIORS IN OAKLEY, CA

Twin Oaks Senior Apartments

130-unit community provides affordable rental homes for seniors 62 and over earning 50 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income plus commercial space

OAKLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable housing developer and owner Highridge Costa is pleased to announce the Grand Opening ceremony for Twin Oaks Senior Apartments in Oakley at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023.

This new mixed-use community in Contra Costa County provides 130 affordable rental homes for seniors aged 62 and over earning 50 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) as well as nearly 5,700 square feet of commercial space.

Confirmed speakers at this late morning event include Aaron Meadows, Mayor of the City of Oakley; Kevin Brown, Financing Officer for the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA); Lokelani Nevin, Community Relations Manager for Bank of America; Bryan Barker, Managing Director for Citibank Community Capital; Graham Espley-Jones, President of Western Community Housing and Michael Costa, CEO and President of Highridge Costa.

To RVSP for the ceremony to be held at 2605 Main Street in Oakley and/or to set up interviews, please contact Michael L. Costa at Michael.L.Costa@HCosta.com.

About Highridge Costa:
Highridge Costa is one of America’s leading developers, financiers, owners and operators of workforce family and senior communities, as well as permanent supportive housing for veterans and others. Since 1994, the award-winning organization has developed and invested in over 30,000 low-income housing units across 300 apartment communities in 33 states and Puerto Rico. For more information on Highridge Costa, visit https://www.hcosta.com.

