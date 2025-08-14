Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report to Join MoneyShow Virtual Expo on August 19

MoneyShow Virtual Expo - August 19-20, 2025 Patrick S. Duffy, U.S. News Senior Real Estate Economist

The Session Topic: “Real Estate Challenges and Opportunities Under Trump 2.0”

It should be a fast-paced 30-minute session, so besides taking notes, attendees are welcome to keep up to date with my work for U.S. News as well as connecting with me on LinkedIn.” — Patrick S. Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick S. Duffy, who frequently contributes to U.S. News as a Senior Real Estate Economist and leads consulting for MetroIntelligence Real Estate and Economic Advisors in Southern California, has confirmed that he will be joining next week’s MoneyShow Virtual Expo focused on “Real Estate Plays for Profit and Income.” Registration for the expo is free Duffy’s session will take place online on Tuesday, August 19 from 11:10 am to 11:40 am Pacific DT/2:10 pm to 2:40 pm Eastern DT. Entitled “Real Estate Challenges and Opportunities Under Trump 2.0”, he will review the overall economic climate, tariffs and the recently passed "Big Beautiful Bill" as they apply to various real estate sectors for both residential and commercial land uses and to answer the following questions:• For residential investors, what needs to happen for the for-sale housing market to rebound?• How are reduced sales and low affordability impacting the rental market?• For commercial investors, what are the opportunities in various non-residential sectors?• When might we expect some interest rate relief from the Federal Reserve, how does it see tariffs impacting inflation, and what could that mean for real estate investors?“Both the overall national economy and real estate markets are in real flux lately with rising levels of uncertainty,” says Duffy. “Firstly, I plan to ‘set the stage’ on where we’re at in the economy and various real estate markets and where we seem to be headed. Secondly, while the impacts from emerging policies under the second Trump Administration on real estate markets are still largely unknown, the recently passed ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ does include numerous changes which will impact owners and investors. And thirdly, where should attendees be focusing their attention to protect and maximize their own investment dollars? It should be a fast-paced 30-minute session, so besides taking notes, attendees are welcome to keep up to date with my work for U.S. News as well as connecting with me on LinkedIn.”About MoneyShow:For 40 years, MoneyShow has maintained market dominance in connecting self-directed investors and active traders with world-class financial experts. The very basis for MoneyShow’s existence is to deliver to this targeted audience truly elite-caliber advice, actionable recommendations, new opportunities, and profitable strategies from a wide network of knowledgeable, experienced experts. For more information on MoneyShow, visit https://www.moneyshow.com/ About Patrick S. DuffyAs the founder of MetroIntelligence Real Estate and Economic Advisors and a Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report, Mr. Patrick Duffy has over 25 years of experience working with some of the country’s leading real estate consulting firms and also managed the market research department for a public home builder operating in multiple states. In 2024, he expanded his portfolio for U.S. News beyond the housing market to include analysis and trends for multi-family housing, as well as other commercial real estate sectors. In addition to contributing to U.S. News, he has written for the Los Angeles Times, Inman News, The Wall Street Journal, Motley Fool’s Millionacres, and Real Estate Witch. Mr. Duffy also served as a senior editor for Builder and Developer magazine and was a repeat judge at the International Builders Show. He has presented and moderated panels of experts at the Builder 100, the Pacific Coast Builders Conference, and various local chapters of the National Association of Home Builders. For more information on Mr. Duffy, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/metrointelligence/ About MetroIntelligence:MetroIntelligence is an economics consulting firm focused on land use, and also provides public relations and corporate communications services to clients working in homebuilding, real estate development, finance and sales. For more information on MetroIntelligence, visit https://www.metrointel.com

