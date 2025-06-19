South Coast Chorale to Present Special 35th Anniversary Concert on June 28

'35' Promises an Evening of Music, Good Treble and Good Trouble The South Coast Chorale's diverse and unique ensemble encompasses friends, families and supporters.

‘35’ is a Pride month tribute to the power of music to connect us all

The evening promises to be a memorable tribute to the power of music and its ability to connect us all.” — Lynn G. Atkins, Artistic Director, South Coast Chorale

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 28 at the University Theater located on the CSULB campus in Long Beach, the South Coast Chorale will perform “ 35 ,” the long-awaited 35th Anniversary Concert presented by the LGBTQ+ Chorus of Long Beach. With the somewhat unique gender mix of voices making up the Chorale contrasted with many other LGBTQ choruses across the country, SCC is proud to be a diverse and unique ensemble that encompasses friends, families and supporters.Billed as a retrospective Pride month show celebrating the Chorale’s 35 years of “music, good trouble and good treble,” Artistic Director Lynn G. Atkins explains that the two-act performance is intended to create “a heartfelt celebration of music, memory, and community. The evening promises to be a memorable tribute to the power of music and its ability to connect us all.”In the first act, Atkins says, “We share our community's powerful journey through self-discovery and resilience. We will honor the legacy of those who came before us with poignant pieces like ‘For the Fallen.’ Then, we will share our dreams for future generations with songs ranging from the thought-provoking ‘Children Will Listen’ to the rousing refrains of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.”In the second act, the Chorus will reunite with some of the group’s past Artistic Directors, who will highlight moments from its 35-year history with their own curated selections. For a memorable and compelling finish, Atkins adds that “The act will conclude with uplifting anthems and various selections that reflect on the essence of who we are as a choir, reminding us all of the beauty found in diversity and unity.”“Reaching the South Coast Chorale's 35th season is a major accomplishment,” said Tony Almero-Stokes, the organization’s president. “While the arts and LGBTQ+ organizations in general are facing enormous challenges, the Chorale can look back on its history of survival as our hope for the future. We will continue to adapt as an organization to meet our community's needs.”This performance is supported, in part, by The Port of Long Beach, LA County Department of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan.The concert will be performed at 7:30pm on Saturday, June 28 at the University Theater on the CSULB campus. The expected runtime is two hours with one 15-minute intermission. Tickets range from $39 to $59 and are available online atsouthcoastchorale.org/tickets.Group discounts are also available.About the ChoraleFounded in 1990, the South Coast Chorale is a community vocal ensemble comprised of individuals who simply enjoy singing and working together. Based in the LGBTQ+ community, SCC is proud to be a diverse ensemble that encompasses friends, families & supporters, all of whom are dedicated to building bridges between communities by using music to remind us all that we are more alike than different.Over the years, SCC has filled a vital role in helping to enhance the cultural and educational life of greater Long Beach through partnerships with local community organizations. The Chorale recently commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard events with a locally-composed choral oratorio titled “October Mourning”, presented in partnership with four other Long Beach arts organizations. In the Spring of 2023, the Chorale presented a concert focused on anti-bullying and acceptance. A musical presentation of the story “Oliver Button is a Sissy” was performed in partnership with a youth theater group and two other Long Beach arts organizations. Free educational performances were presented to nearly 1,600 Long Beach area elementary school students, in addition to public performances.The Chorale has established a reputation of performances that are distinguished for their LGBTQ+ diversity and artistic excellence, receiving community nominations and recognition from local city and state leaders and organizations, as well as audience praise. From the West Coast premiere of a choral tribute to the life and accomplishments of openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, to the Southern California premiere of “Street Requiem” honoring those who have lived and died on the streets, the many talented singers that have graced the ranks of SCC have performed for thousands of audience members all over the US and Canada, spreading musical messages that resound with echoes of harmony and belonging.SCC is sponsored in part by the California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Arts Commission, the Arts Council for Long Beach, The City and Port of Long Beach, and is a proud member of GALA Choruses.For more information on the South Coast Chorale, visit https://www.southcoastchorale.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.