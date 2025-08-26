MoneyShow Presentation 'Real Estate Challenges and Opportunities Under Trump 2.0' Now Available on YouTube

MoneyShow Virtual Expo Session for Patrick Duffy

Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report Says There’s a “Lot to Like” for Real Estate Investors in the “Big Beautiful Bill”

While there’s a lot to like in the 'Big Beautiful Bill', there are also rising levels of uncertainty regarding both the overall national economy and real estate markets.” — Patrick S. Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent presentation at an August 2025 MoneyShow Virtual Expo by economist Patrick S. Duffy is now available to stream for free on YouTube . Duffy frequently contributes to U.S. News & World Report as a Senior Real Estate Economist and leads consulting for MetroIntelligence Real Estate and Economic Advisors in Southern California.The session was part of MoneyShow’s “Real Estate Plays for Profit and Income Expo.” Entitled “Real Estate Challenges and Opportunities Under Trump 2.0”, in this wide-ranging session he reviewed the overall economic climate, tariffs and the recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill” as they apply to various real estate sectors for both residential and commercial land uses. Duffy also sought to answer the following questions:- In what ways does the “Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law on July 4th, 2025 impact real estate investors?- What are the dangers of undermining confidence in the Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)?- For residential investors, what needs to happen for the for-sale housing market to rebound?- How are reduced home sales and low affordability impacting the rental market?- For commercial investors, what are the opportunities in various non-residential sectors?- When might we expect some interest rate relief from the Federal Reserve, how does it see tariffs impacting inflation, and what could that mean for real estate investors?- What are the best ways to keep up to date on economic updates?“While there’s a lot to like in the 'Big Beautiful Bill', there are certainly rising levels of uncertainty regarding both the overall national economy and real estate markets,” he said. “In this session, I first wanted to ‘set the stage’ on where we’re at in the economy and various real estate markets – and where we seem to be headed. Secondly, I covered various challenges and opportunities for investors in this recently passed bill. Finally, where should attendees be focusing their attention to protect and maximize their own investment dollars?"Besides regularly following economic calendars provided by MarketWatch and Economy.com, he also suggested following him on LinkedIn, where Duffy cites and comments on economic updates nearly every week day. He can be followed on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/metrointelligence/ About MoneyShow:For 40 years, MoneyShow has maintained market dominance in connecting self-directed investors and active traders with world-class financial experts. The very basis for MoneyShow’s existence is to deliver to this targeted audience truly elite-caliber advice, actionable recommendations, new opportunities, and profitable strategies from a wide network of knowledgeable, experienced experts. For more information on MoneyShow, visit https://www.moneyshow.com/ About Patrick S. DuffyAs the founder of MetroIntelligence Real Estate and Economic Advisors and a Senior Real Estate Economist for U.S. News & World Report, Mr. Patrick Duffy has over 25 years of experience working with some of the country’s leading real estate consulting firms and also managed the market research department for a public home builder operating in multiple states. In 2024, he expanded his portfolio for U.S. News beyond the housing market to include analysis and trends for multi-family housing, as well as other commercial real estate sectors. In addition to contributing to U.S. News, he has written for the Los Angeles Times, Inman News, The Wall Street Journal, Motley Fool’s Millionacres, and Real Estate Witch. Mr. Duffy also served as a senior editor for Builder and Developer magazine and was a repeat judge at the International Builders Show. He has presented and moderated panels of experts at the Builder 100, the Pacific Coast Builders Conference, and various local chapters of the National Association of Home Builders. For more information on Duffy, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/metrointelligence/ About MetroIntelligence:MetroIntelligence is an economics consulting firm focused on land use, and also provides public relations and corporate communications services to clients working in homebuilding, real estate development, finance and sales. For more information on MetroIntelligence, visit https://www.metrointel.com

