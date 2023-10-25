Nurenberg Paris Announces Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

Cleveland Law Firm Giving Away Ten $200 Giant Eagle Gift Cards

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, a law firm deeply rooted in the Cleveland community, is stepping up to make Thanksgiving brighter for ten local families. With the rising costs of groceries putting a strain on household budgets, Nurenberg Paris is giving back to the community with its Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway.

Since 2021, food prices have surged by over 15%, making it increasingly difficult for many families to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Nurenberg Paris recognizes the challenges this presents and aims to alleviate some stress this holiday season. The Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway will present ten winners with one $200 Giant Eagle gift card, offering recipients the flexibility to plan a memorable Thanksgiving gathering or stock up on groceries for the season. The goal is to foster a sense of community and support for many during a time of heightened financial strain.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another, especially during the holiday season,” says Nurenberg Paris managing partner Jonathan Mester. “Our Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway is a gesture of our gratitude for the people in our Cleveland community and an opportunity to shed light on the challenges many families face during these times.”

To participate in this initiative, interested Ohio residents can enter starting on October 25, 2023, by completing the form at https://www.nphm.com/thanksgiving/. The deadline for entries is 9 a.m. CST on November 15, 2023. The randomly selected winners will be contacted on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in time to prepare for the festive Thanksgiving celebrations.

Nurenberg Paris extends its best wishes to all participants and hopes that this giveaway will help bring joy and warmth to Ohio families during this holiday season.

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy have represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades means they’re known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy are dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.nphm.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

