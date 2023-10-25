STARRS Explains the Impact of America’s Red-Green Axis During the Current News Cycle

STARRS is a volunteer 501c3 organization composed of retired senior military officers and patriotic civilians throughout America.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are inundated with the current news cycle that includes conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, less obvious influence operations by China, and pro-Palestine protests in America and Western Europe, according to STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services).Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, a member of the board of advisors for STARRS, a nonpartisan nonprofit, explains that the common denominator is what he calls the “red-green axis”—the strange alliance between Marxist ideology and religious extremism (which includes Islamism and secular humanism).Dr. Jasser describes this “red-green axis” phenomenon in two Newsweek commentaries: https://www.newsweek.com/how-understand-red-green-axis-opinion-1603891 and https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-red-green-axis-has-come-our-streets-opinion-1520116 Jasser’s July 2020 commentary coincides with the genesis of STARRS, spawned by a 3-minute video where U.S. Air Force Academy football coaches chant seven times “black lives matter.” Click here to view the video. Dr. Ron Scott (Colonel, USAF, retired, USAFA Class of 1973) explains this development during a recent webinar hosted by Frank Gaffney’s Committee on the Present Danger: China: Marxist Brainwashing of our Future Military Leaders: The Long March Through the Service Academies | STARRS.Dr. Stanley Ridgley, a professor at Drexel University, explained his understanding of this phenomenon, “neo-Marxist authoritarianism,” in his book, Brutal Minds: The Dark World of Left-Wing Brainwashing in Our Universities. The well-researched, heavily cited book, according to Scott, begins with the assertion: “This is a story of one of the great subterfuges in American history. It’s a tale of how one of history’s great institutions—the American university—is undergoing an infiltration by an army of mediocrities whose goal is to destroy it as an institution of knowledge creation and replace it with an authoritarian organ of ideology and propaganda”.Earlier this week, Jonathan Turley, the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, sounded an alarm in this article: “America’s Crisis of Faith: Poll Reveals More Americans Are Rejecting the Constitution and Embracing Violence” (see America’s Crisis of Faith: Poll Reveals More Americans Are Rejecting the Constitution and Embracing Violence – JONATHAN TURLEY).According to Turley, “Many now question democracy as a sustainable system of government. It represents the single greatest threat to this nation: a citizenry that has lost faith not just with our system of government but with each other.”“Philosopher John Stuart Mill warned in 1867 that all it takes for evil to prevail is for ‘good men [to] look on and do nothing.’ We are now in an existential struggle to preserve the values that founded the most successful constitutional system in the history of the world. It is our legacy that now can be either boldly defended by a grateful people or lost in the whimper of a disinterested generation,” Turley said.STARRS has reached out to retired generals and admirals to remind them that they can help us through this existential phase by speaking out. See " Open Letter to Flag Officers : "Houston--We Have a Problem" | STARRS).“Many have now spoken out on behalf of Israel (Retired Military Leaders Urge US to Back Israel Against Hamas (dailysignal.com)),” said Scott.“Now, Americans need to speak out on behalf of our Nation,” said Scott.ABOUT STARRS:Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc., is a group of retired military members and patriots dedicated to ensuring the U.S. military remains the greatest fighting force globally. STARRS' mission is to help educate our fellow Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. STARRS has members across the United States. www.starrs.us , or 719.482.5997.