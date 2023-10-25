Watermark Retirement Communities Celebrates Grand Opening of The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey
Grand Opening Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey. L-R: Miss Oceanside Rihanna Hawley; Fr. Anthony Garibaldi, Mission San Luis Rey; Capt. Mel Vernon, Luiseño Tribe; Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez; Hacienda Exec. Dir. Mariano Perez; Watermark Man. Dir. Mike Hughes
First-of-a-kind senior retirement community built on campus of historic California Mission
For more than 30 years, Watermark has been re-imagining what senior living can be with our award-winning signature programs, and best-in-class personalized care. Now we’re re-defining where it can be.”OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities and Oppidan Investment Company, announced today the grand opening of their newest senior retirement community, The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, setting a new benchmark for luxurious senior living in the San Diego area. The opening coincided with the 225th anniversary of the Mission San Luis Rey, and was inaugurated by Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrated by The Hacienda’s founding residents, awarded associates, community partners, Mission friars and San Luis Rey Tribal Captain, Mel Vernon.
— David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities
“We’re excited to bring The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey to Southern California, as it offers extraordinary senior living where people thrive, in a breath-taking setting like no other in this country - next to the historic Mission San Luis Rey,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. “For more than 30 years, Watermark has been re-imagining what senior living can be with our award-winning signature programs.
The Hacienda is unique among other Watermark communities in that it is nestled on the campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey itself, allowing residents to soak in the serenity, history, and natural beauty of the area.
“We’re excited to create a community that’s rich in services and amenities, where you can live a life that inspires you each day,” said Mariano Perez, Executive Director of The Hacienda San Luis Rey. “In addition to our world-class Chef, elevated dining, and innovative wellness programs, our 24-hour concierge makes planning a day of luxury a breeze. We handle all the details, so you don’t have to.”
The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey marks the second senior living community for Oppidan and Watermark, which previously developed and recently completed The Watermark at Napa Valley in California. Oppidan has also developed nine Pillars Senior Living Communities throughout Minnesota.
“Working with the Mission San Luis Rey on this community was inspirational,” said Shannon Rusk, Oppidan Senior Vice President of Development. “Not only are we filling a void for seniors living in the area by providing exceptional senior housing, but we are continuing the Mission San Luis Rey’s more than 200-year-old ministry of caring for the community.”
The Hacienda features private studio, one-and two-bedroom residences with independent living, assisted living and memory care in a brand-new building architecturally inspired by the Mission in the Spanish Revival style which are available on a monthly rental basis with no long-term commitment. Apartments feature modern kitchenettes or full kitchens, high-end appliances, and upscale finishes.
About The Hacienda Mission San Luis Del Rey
Nestled in Oceanside CA, on the serene campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey founded in 1798, The Hacienda is a community with 103 Independent Living, 86 Assisted Living, and 24 Memory Care residences. The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey provides innovative and inspiring wellness offerings including the Indulge Salon and Spa, Vitality Fitness Center, a resort-style pool, library, movie theater, game room and Engage VR Lounge, with four restaurants including dedicated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, together with our award-winning Watermark University. Visit The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey for more information.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute and published on Fortune.com. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is a privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, and manages more than 65 retirement communities in 21 states coast to coast. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.
About Oppidan Investment Company
Since 1991, Oppidan Investment Company has grown into a nationally recognized real estate development company, successfully developing 580 projects valued in excess of $4.9 billion and spanning 25 million square feet throughout 41 states and parts of Canada. Oppidan provides construction management and asset management services to the Industrial, Commercial, Senior Living, Residential, Affordable Housing and mixed-use markets. Headquartered in Excelsior, MN, with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, and San Jose, CA, Oppidan’s client list includes Watermark Retirement Communities, Ebenezer, Duluth Trading Company, Northern Tool, Cub Foods, Hornbachers, Target, Sprouts, GE Oil & Gas, Goodwill, Caliber Collision and more. Oppidan has also been named a Best Places to Work by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal for three years in a row. To learn more about Oppidan, visit www.oppidan.com.
Alexander Petti
Take On Communications
+1 201-978-4882
email us here