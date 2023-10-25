Business Development Strategies Celebrates 20 Years of Fueling Economic Growth and Driving Cost Savings in Massachusetts
BDS’ clients have collectively invested over $1 billion into the Massachusetts economy, leading to the creation of 6,000 jobs and the retention of 20,000 more.
We’re not just saving our clients’ money, we’re investing in their growth, their employees, and the economy of Massachusetts.””MEDWAY, MA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Development Strategies, Inc. (BDS), a leading government tax incentives consulting firm in Massachusetts, celebrates two decades of sustained success in economic development and corporate tax savings this month. Founded by Lynn Tokarczyk in 2003, BDS has a proven track record in delivering unparalleled tax savings for its clients.
Over the past 20 years, Lynn and her team at BDS have assisted more than 100 corporate clients across various sectors, including life sciences, manufacturing, technology and distribution. BDS’ clients have collectively invested over $1 billion into the Massachusetts economy, leading to the creation of 6,000 jobs and the retention of 20,000 more. The firm’s efforts have resulted in more than $300 million in state and local tax savings and facilitated expansions totaling over 5 million square feet.
Lynn, a former retail boutique owner turned business development powerhouse, is widely recognized as the premier tax incentives consultant in the state who consistently delivers and exceeds client expectations. Her unwavering commitment to client success has made her instrumental in helping foster job creation and retention in Massachusetts.
Reflecting on BDS’s two-decade journey, Lynn said, “We are proud of the relationships we’ve cultivated and the successes we’ve achieved. It has always been our mission to leverage our expertise to help Massachusetts businesses grow while keeping more of their hard-earned money in their pockets. We’re not just saving our clients’ money, we’re investing in their growth, their employees, and the economy of Massachusetts.”
A force of nature who honed her negotiation skills in the bustling streets of New York City, Lynn has become a master dealmaker, tenaciously advocating for her clients. Her unblemished success record and impressive performance figures have solidified her reputation in the industry. With $300 million in tax savings, the creation of 15,000 new jobs, the retention of 25,000 jobs and over $1 billion in reinvestment into the Massachusetts economy under her belt, Lynn’s numbers tell a compelling story.
From its inception with its first client, Rolf C. Hagen USA Corp. in Mansfield, MA, to its current extensive clientele, BDS has steadily grown and earned its reputation as a significant contributor to the economic growth of Massachusetts. As BDS looks forward to the future, it continues to uphold its commitment to strategic economic development and optimal tax savings for its clients.
About Business Development Strategies
Business Development Strategies is a Massachusetts government tax incentives consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses benefit from state and local tax incentives, resulting in significant tax savings and job creation. Founded by Lynn Tokarczyk in 2003, BDS has served more than 100 clients across various industries, facilitating over $300 million in tax savings and driving economic growth throughout the Commonwealth.
