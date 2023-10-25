Submit Release
Versa Business Systems' Revolutionary Health Initiative to Transform Employee Wellness and Boost Company Savings

UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versa Business Systems, founded by entrepreneurial titan Shaheen Mazloom, has officially launched a groundbreaking Preventative Health Initiative (PHi) that is poised to usher in multiple benefits to companies with at least 10 W2 employees. This government-backed program not only offers a broad spectrum of no-cost preventative healthcare services to employees, but also provides companies with substantial tax credits, bolstering employee retention, and overall company performance.

PHi is set to bring a transformative solution to small and large businesses alike. Participating companies can save a minimum of $2,000 in taxes per full-time W2 employee per year, beginning in the very next payroll cycle after enrollment. With an impressive roster of clients including Gucci, various professional sports teams, hospitals, schools, casinos, and many others, the undeniable value of PHi is gaining traction in a diverse range of industries.

The benefits of the program extend far beyond financial savings for businesses. Employee satisfaction and wellness are significantly boosted through comprehensive services, such as telehealth, wellness coaching, meal planning, personal training, discounted gym memberships, counseling, and various screenings. The versatility and accessibility of these services create a healthier and happier workforce, ultimately leading to increased productivity and loyalty.

In a recent statement, Shaheen Mazloom expressed the company's core values and commitment: "For us, it's not about the money. Our goal is to do right by our clients and solve as many problems for the business as possible because we understand an automatic result of helping someone is a lifelong business relationship which will result in revenue for the company." He continued, "We focus on solving their problems. Our goal is to under-promise and over-deliver."

Versa Business Systems has quickly garnered recognition and respect, including lists of Top 10 Companies to Watch Out For and Top 10 Entrepreneurs of New York Finance Magazine, alongside notable figures such as Grant Cardone, Daymond John, and John Maxwell. Additionally, they have been featured in Forbes and Yahoo Finance for their transparent business practices, social impact, and philanthropic endeavors.

Those interested in unlocking the full potential of their business and workforce through the Preventative Health Initiative can contact Versa Business Systems at 410-864-8034, email info@versabusinesssystems.com, or visit their website at https://www.versabusinesssystems.com/benefits-refunds-and-tax-credits to learn more.

Shaheen Mazloom
Versa Business Systems
+1 410-864-8034
info@versabusinesssystems.com

