Evelyn Ackah Nominated for 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
Calgary Immigration Lawyer Nominated for 2nd Consecutive Year
I am deeply honoured to be nominated for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards; this nomination reflects the contributions and support of our entire team, our clients and our supporters.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honoured to announce that Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah has been nominated for the 31st annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards is the premier national awards program celebrating the achievements of the most successful in this inspiring group. Now in its 31st year, tens of thousands have been nominated and over 210 women have taken home the top awards for demonstrating excellence — from economic growth to social change, from local to global reach, across multiple sectors.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Canada immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, founder and managing lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, said:
"I am deeply honoured to be nominated for the 31st annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, and this nomination reflects the contributions and support of the entire team at Ackah Business Immigration Law, our clients and our supporters. We work hard for our clients to help them achieve their goals. Immigration law is confusing and difficult, and it changes people's lives. We're proud of the work we do at Ackah Law, and grateful to be recognized. I am also grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a vibrant and inspiring community of women entrepreneurs, and I am committed to continuing to support and empower other women to achieve their dreams."
Evelyn Ackah is proud of the awards and recognitions she and Ackah Business Immigration Law have received for client satisfaction, public education and exemplary legal services.
About 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards
For more than three decades, the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards have recognized and celebrated the strides of Canada’s most accomplished, influential, and impactful women. It is the leading women’s awards program in the nation, elevating this group’s important contributions – from economic growth to social change across sectors and industries.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (587) 854‑3821.
