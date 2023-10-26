Content Marketing Institute and American Marketing Association Announce New Certification Partnership
New certification opportunity is part an extended version of Content Marketing University
We are thrilled to be partnering with AMA to help educate and inspire marketers,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the leaders in content marketing training and education, are teaming up with the American Marketing Association (AMA) to offer marketers a brand new Content Marketing Certification opportunity, providing marketers with the the knowledge, skills, and tools to stand out and succeed in the dynamic world of content marketing.

In today’s digital age, content marketing IS now marketing. It is an essential and foundational piece of every brand’s marketing strategy. This new learning program developed by experts at CMI and the AMA is designed to give marketers the tools to content marketing success, elevate their careers, and keep them at the forefront of the latest content marketing trends.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with AMA to help educate and inspire marketers,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, CMI. “This comprehensive virtual learning will help marketers advance their skills and develop a realistic, achievable, and effective content marketing strategy.”
“Strategies for creating content marketing change daily and new technologies continually emerge. This dynamic new certification program provides learners with the valuable knowledge and the practical skills needed so they can succeed,” shares AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing marketing and empowering marketers with the skills they need to succeed in a competitive digital landscape."
The new Content Marketing Certification program is an extended version of the Content Marketing University online curriculum taught by CMI’s chief strategy advisor Robert Rose. Marketers will participate in 15 hours of self-paced online learning to advance their skills and prepare for the AMA Professional Certified Marketer® (PCM®) Content Marketing exam. Passing the exam earns them the PCM credential and validation of their knowledge.
If you are a marketing practitioner and you want to upskill your way into becoming a certified content marketing leader, then the Content Marketing Certification program is for you. Learn more and enroll today by visiting: https://cmi.media/certification.
About Content Marketing Institute (CMI)
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
About the American Marketing Association (AMA)
As the largest chapter-based marketing association in the world, the AMA is trusted by marketing and sales professionals to help them discover what is coming next in the industry. The AMA has a community of local chapters in more than 70 cities and 350 college campuses throughout North America. The AMA is home to award-winning content, PCM® professional certification, premiere academic journals, and industry-leading training events and conferences. More at https://www.ama.org.
