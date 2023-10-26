Ficohsa Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Honduran Education
The results of the Foundation’s work are astounding: dramatically cutting absenteeism and drop-outs, fostering curiosity and a love of learning, and preparing children for primary school.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ficohsa Foundation is celebrating 25 years of supporting public education in Honduras. With the backing of Grupo Ficohsa, a leading financial services group in Central America, the Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education has transformed the lives of 157,000 pre-school children, trained over 300 teachers, and delivered over 15 million snacks in 151 preschools in Honduras and Central America. The Foundation has also created 29 technology centers equipped with over 500 computers.
— Juan Carlos Atala, President of the Ficohsa Foundation
Juan Carlos Atala, President of the Ficohsa Foundation, spoke at a reception attended by many current and former pupils, as well as teachers, who have benefitted from the Foundation’s support. “I congratulate everyone at the Foundation who has helped to support public education in Honduras. I am extremely proud of the thousands of professionals and entrepreneurs - many who are here today - who began their education at the Ficohsa Foundation preschools and have gone on to become exemplary citizens, spearheading the social and economic development of Honduras.”
The Ficohsa Foundation is committed to expanding preschool education in underserved communities across Honduras and Central America. By providing boys and girls with comprehensive care within an environment that nurtures their physical, educational, social and emotional growth and development, the Foundation aims to spark pupils’ interest in learning and lay crucial foundations for successful schooling in later years.
The Foundation focuses on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of providing quality education, ending hunger, and building alliances. In partnership with the United Nations World Food Program, the Foundation provides one meal a day to every child, amounting to more than 15 million snacks to over 111,000 girls and boys. The Foundation donates furniture and learning materials, funds renovations, and provides teaching training. Parents are involved at all stages of their child’s development.
Juan Carlos Atala continued, “The results of the Foundation’s work are astounding: dramatically cutting absenteeism and drop-outs, fostering curiosity and a love of learning, and preparing children for primary school. But there remains more work to be done. The Ficohsa Foundation is committed to supporting public education in Honduras and Central America for another 25 years and beyond.”
Teacher training is an important part of the Foundation’s work, with a range of courses offered including: leadership and motivation, the use of computer software, identifying children with learning difficulties, social and financial education, managing depression and anxiety, the use of technology in teaching, mathematics in preschool, managing emotions in children, public speaking, and autism in the classroom.
Keily Zepeda is a former student at the Dios Amor educational center in San Jerónimo in Comayagua, which received support from the Ficohsa Foundation. Several years later, she returned as a teacher. “As teachers, we have the great challenge of helping the girls and boys not only in the learning process but in addressing the difficult situations that they face every day. I want all girls and boys to have the tools they need to achieve a good life. The support of organizations like Ficohsa is important because it motivates and excites people to study and prepare for the future.”
The Ficohsa Foundation also supports Hondufuturo, which awards scholarships to students with high academic and professional potential to study abroad for postgraduate qualifications and bring back to Honduras knowledge acquired from the best universities in the world that will contribute to the development and competitiveness of the country.
The Foundation also operates a financial education program to provide young students with skills and knowledge that they would not ordinarily acquire in schools and universities, but which is essential for the growth and economic stability of individuals and families.
“We all have dreams and goals that we want to achieve. At the Ficohsa Foundation, we generate paths to achieve those goals. We want Hondurans to go far,” Juan Carlos Atala concluded.
The Ficohsa Foundation for Children’s Education is funded by Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, one of the leading financial groups in Central America. As part of a tripartite alliance between USAID, the Honduran Ministry of Education, and the private sector, Ficohsa has committed to investing an additional US$1 million over two years to enable the Ficohsa Foundation to renovate more school classrooms.
