ForBuild Expands into DC-Maryland-Virginia Market
Construction Division of Interior Solutions Firm dancker Will Offer Custom, Modular SolutionsSOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForBuild – integrated interior solutions firm dancker’s construction services division, providing specialized interior modular construction solutions that empower innovation for clients in the healthcare, education, and corporate environments – is expanding into the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) market.
To date, ForBuild’s operations have been focused exclusively on serving the New Jersey and New York City markets.
“ForBuild’s rapid growth over the past five years, during which it became a $20 million business unit within dancker, prompted the decision to expand into the DMV,” explains dancker CEO Steven Lang. “Our goal is to continue to grow ForBuild as a profitable and differentiated solution that we provide to our clients.”
The continued growth of dancker Construction Partner DIRTT – a U.S.- and Canadian-based manufacturer that combines 3D technology, configuration, and manufacturing software to deliver prefabricated interior construction solutions that are customizable, adaptable, and sustainable – also led to strategic changes which opened the door for ForBuild’s expansion into the DMV.
According to dancker President Kevin Klier, “dancker became a DIRTT Construction Partner to offer a manufactured construction option that is faster, cleaner, and more sustainable than conventional construction.”
dancker initially partnered with DIRTT in 2014. After becoming the exclusive DIRTT Construction Partner in New Jersey in 2017 and then formally creating the ForBuild brand to focus on delivering prefabricated modular construction solutions, dancker expanded its reach into New York in 2019.
“We’re thrilled to see another DIRTT Construction Partner continue strategically growing their presence, demonstrating their expertise in the design and construction industry. We know it’s no small feat to expand in this industry and this growth is a clear reflection of ForBuild’s passion for bringing DIRTT construction solutions to a broader customer base,” states Jacob Sinclair, DIRTT Director Channel Success.
While ForBuild got its start with dancker’s recognition that clients needed greater flexibility in their spaces, “we became a leader in healthcare design due to our ability to support construction managers such as Lend Lease and CBRE Health with complex projects for multiple health systems in New York and New Jersey, including Mount Sinai, NYU Langone, Valley Hospital, and New York Presbyterian,” says Rita Lemley, Vice President, Modular Interior Construction at ForBuild.
ForBuild received the DIRTT Partner Best Healthcare Project Award in 2020 for its excellence in providing leadership, innovation, and client satisfaction in an emergency department expansion for a prestigious New York City hospital during the height of the COVID pandemic. This experience ultimately led to ForBuild winning its largest project to date, Philadelphia’s new 14-story, state-of-the-art medical facility, Jefferson Health’s Specialty Care Pavilion, The Honickman Center. Currently under construction, the Center features 85,000 square feet of full modular interior construction and build-out, including 350 exam rooms.
Lemley notes that modular construction solutions offer numerous advantages to today’s building owners and construction managers. As supply chain challenges, construction costs, and labor shortages continue to affect the construction industry, ForBuild is better able to meet the needs of clients and construction managers by introducing a fully integrated solution that can be manufactured (or pre-fabricated) in a factory, transported to the site, and then assembled on location. And because this technology-driven approach allows a project to run simultaneously on-site and in-factory, it can be substantially faster than conventional construction.
In addition to its headquarters in Somerville, NJ, dancker already operates several Experience Centers and logistical facilities in the DMV market, including offices in Baltimore, MD, Beltsville, MD, Capitol Heights, MD, and Gaithersburg, MD. It also acquired an Integrated Technology Contractor, Columbia, MD-based Design Build Engineering (DBE Systems), earlier this year.
ForBuild’s expansion into the DMV market represents a continuation of dancker’s long tradition of providing unique solutions to forward-thinking clients seeking custom results. At nearly 200 years old, dancker creates effective and flexible environments for organizations that include several Fortune 100 companies.
About dancker
Founded in 1829, dancker is one of the country’s oldest privately held companies. dancker integrates architectural, furniture, technology, and logistics solutions as a one-source provider to corporate, government, education, and healthcare facilities. A leading interior solutions firm, dancker works with its clients to create spaces that maximize the flow between people and ideas to unleash creative, productive, human potential. For more information, visit https://www.dancker.com/, email info@dancker.com, or call us at (908) 231-1600.
About ForBuild
ForBuild offers modular construction solutions that lever technology and off-site efficiencies to forward-thinking clients seeking custom results. We assist clients to build faster, cleaner, and more sustainable, while managing design quality, cost control, and schedule certainty. For more information, visit www.forbuild.com or email info@forbuild.com.
