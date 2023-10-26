Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Highlights Effective Facial Rejuvenation Procedures
Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon, shares surgical and non-surgical options to reverse signs of facial aging with natural-looking results.ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments remain in high demand, with the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reporting a 58 percent increase in bookings and treatments over the past year. With facial rejuvenation procedures becoming more commonplace for women and men, understanding which options relate to specific aesthetic goals can help create realistic expectations and educated decisions prior to treatment. Below, Dr. Thomas Lintner—a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta and the head of Advanced Aesthetic Surgery—discusses some of the most effective elective surgeries and non-surgical procedures to restore a youthful appearance.
According to Dr. Lintner, it’s important to understand that for cosmetic facial procedures, the face is generally categorized into thirds: the mid/lower face, eye, and brow regions. Each of these areas entails unique cosmetic concerns and sectors of tissue, skin, and musculature. As a result, Dr. Lintner often recommends different procedures or treatments depending on which sector(s) of the face a patient wishes to address, including:
Facelift and Neck Lift Surgery
Designed to address the lower two-thirds of the face and upper neck area, a facelift can correct inelastic skin, excess fat buildup, wrinkles, jowling, and other concerns. As needed, non-surgical fillers or fat injections can also be incorporated to help restore depleted volume, and excess skin can be removed or redraped to create a more youthful, refreshed appearance. The addition of a neck lift may be recommended for patients wishing to address vertical neck bands, a “double-chin,” or other concerns.
Eyelid Surgery
Over time, loose skin and fat deposits can cause the eyelids to appear droopy or puffy. Dr. Lintner’s patients often report feeling as though they look more tired or even angry as a result. With eyelid surgery—also known as blepharoplasty—sagging lid skin, excess fat, and redundant tissues are removed and the musculature is tightened to create a revitalized look. The procedure may be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both, depending on the concerns of the patient.
Brow Lift and Non-Invasive Brow Rejuvenation
A brow lift is intended to address cosmetic concerns in the upper third of the face, such as forehead lines, wrinkles, and a heavy or sagging brow line. During surgery, the skin and tissues of the forehead are smoothed and tightened in order to create a more lifted and youthful appearance. In some cases, non-invasive brow rejuvenation may also be possible using BOTOX® Cosmetic or other neuromodulator injections. By relaxing the muscles in the forehead and brow region, this treatment may be able to minimize or even resolve wrinkles while giving patients a softer, more pleasant expression. Dr. Lintner evaluates candidacy on a case-by-case basis to ensure treatment will be able to achieve the results the patient desires.
Dr. Lintner adds that, depending on the patient’s aesthetic concerns and goals, each region of the face may be considered individually or all together as part of a comprehensive treatment plan. In some cases, non-surgical treatments—such as neurotoxins, fillers, and chemical peels—may be recommended as an alternative to surgery or as a means of complementing surgical results. Dr. Lintner notes that these formulations can be quite effective for smoothing lines, adding facial volume, and revitalizing tired skin for a more glowing, vibrant appearance.
About Thomas Lintner, MD, FACS
Dr. Thomas Lintner is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He completed his medical degree and residency programs at the Emory University School of Medicine, and he has written numerous articles and given presentations about both general and plastic surgery over the course of his career. As the head of Advanced Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Lintner offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical enhancement procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin, including a variety of facial rejuvenation procedures designed to reverse the visible signs of aging. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.
