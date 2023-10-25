"Stolen Dough" Premieres In Los Angeles At DOC LA , Unveiling the True Story of Stuffed Crust Pizza's Real Inventor
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated film "Stolen Dough," directed by AFI Award Winner Stefano Da Frè and produced by Laura Pellegrini, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers National Film Forum Grant, will have its first Los Angeles public screening at DOC LA Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival on Saturday, October 28 at 7:45 PM. This exclusive event will take place at Regal LA Live Theaters, located at 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
"Stolen Dough" unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This true story is a gripping tale of resilience and the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one billion dollars.
The screening at the DOC LA Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival marks an important milestone for "Stolen Dough." Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance and will not be available for sale at the festival venue. Each seat is priced at $11. To secure a seat for this momentous occasion, please visit https://filmfreeway.com/DOCLA/tickets
“I am honored and humbled to have our California Premiere of STOLEN DOUGH at the Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival. This is one of my favorite festivals in America, organized by the esteemed Parajanov-Vartanov Institute. This will be our very first West Coast Premiere, and I’m honored to have STOLEN DOUGH find a new audience in California”. Stefano Da Fre (Director & Screenwriter)
The film's protagonist, Anthony "The Big Cheese" Mongiello (inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza), shares his excitement, stating, "I hope that people who watch it will be inspired to follow their own dreams, and that it will serve as a reminder of the power of hard work and perseverance."
About DOC LA — Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival
DOC LA — Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival — organized by the esteemed Parajanov-Vartanov Institute, will screen and award outstanding films by students, emerging filmmakers, and established masters of American and World cinema. While the festival's focus is documentary cinema, we program films of any genre (including animation, experimental, and music videos) whenever we discover unique or charming work.
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
