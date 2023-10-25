Impact for SDGs Engages on SDGs in Lead up to COP28
Impact for SDGs Engages at Climate Week on SDGs in Lead up to COP28
Political will is a renewable resource”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Climate Week (NYCW) and the UN General Assembly (UNGA) housed various heads of state, business leaders and key NGOs gather in New York to discuss the climate crisis. Against the backdrop of the Global Stocktake, and with COP28 fast approaching, it was an integral moment to discuss progress on the climate agenda and identify opportunities for accelerated action.
The Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) released its final recommendations which provided a risk management and disclosure framework for organizations; the framework enables companies to assess, disclose and manage nature-related risks and impacts to ensure consistent and comparable reporting by businesses and financial institutions worldwide.
Mary Schapiro, GFANZ vice chair, stated: “Transition plans that don’t account for nature are incomplete.”
Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs was present at the UNGA and various side events during NYCW engaging in leadership for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across sectors in advance of the COP28.
Deceasing the Digital Divide & Democratising Education
UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have joined forces to create Giga--- a global initiative to connect every school to the Internet by 2030. Enabling digital access for schools, enables digital skills and access to online learning content. Giga combines UNICEF’s experience in education and procurement, ITU’s expertise in regulation and policy, and the private sector’s ability to apply tech solutions at pace. It is part of UNICEF’s Office of Innovation and ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau – two units with a track record of innovating to tackle global problems. Giga is the only named initiative for connectivity in the UN Secretary-General’s Digital Cooperation Roadmap and his Common Agenda. 2.7 billion people are still offline and 96% of these people live in developing countries. This lack of connectivity means that many children have fewer opportunities to learn and fulfil their potential. Closing this digital divide requires global cooperation, leadership and innovation in finance and technology. Nisaa Jetha chaired an invite-only roundtable with UNICEF's Sophia Farrar of Giga on the "Power of Connectivity@ Internet Access for a Better World" hosted by Logictry.
Al Gore, former Vice President of the USA & United Nations during Climate Week - 2023
Impact-for-SDGs liaised with Former Vice President Al Gore at the United Nations this past September 2023. Gore echoed his sentiments and previous remarks that youth were the future, a shift in the industry was needed and, leaned on his previous statement that:
"Political will is a renewable resource" - Former Vice President, Al Gore
Catalytic Finance
Recently, Nisaa Jetha, Founder of Impact-for-SDGs chaired the Impact Investing Panel at Horasis in Gaziantep Türkiye this October 2023. Horasis was established to address to inspire long-term solutions to complex economic and social trends through its global visions community. It was founded and chaired by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter.
Dr. Richter is a German entrepreneur and economic advisor, Frank-Jürgen Richter, is a respected public speaker and author of 37 books and numerous articles on global strategy and Asian business. He is known for his work as the chairman of Horasis and a former director of the World Economic Forum.
Richter has shared his expertise with audiences at institutions including Harvard University, Beijing University, and the Royal Institute of International Affairs. He has been interviewed by major publications and appeared on CNN, BBC, CNBC, CCTV, The Voice of America and a Member of the Advisory Board on impact leadership at the University of Cambridge.
Horasis strives to uncover solutions that support sustainable development and expects its partners to demonstrate principled leadership that helps to deliver community-driven initiatives.
Former panel speakers at Horasis have been
Antonio Guterres the the Secretary General of the United Nations
Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group
Valerie Rockefeller Chair of the Board of Trustee Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand
John Hennessy, Chairman of Alphabet
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
Felipe VI, King of Spain
United Nations COP28
For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together most nations together to address global climate change which which stands for ‘Conference of the Parties’. This year's COP28 is being held in the UAE and will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement (2015). The first Global Stocktake (GST) will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement. This will help align the efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be put in place to bridge the gaps in progress.
Since 2020, countries have been submitting their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are supposed to be revised periodically, with successive NDCs increasingly ambitious than previous ones. Since its inception countries, regions, cities, and companies have established carbon neutrality targets, which is a major achievement, however, there is still a long way to go to reach the target.
Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs will be speaking on the the "Road to COP28 - Health & Climate" with partners such as LG Nova, African Development Bank Group, World Health Innovation Summit. Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs will also be one of three female leaders speaking at the COP28 on Unlocking Gender-Smart Investment Capital at scale with 2X Global and Women & Climate Panel. 2X Global is a field-building organisation for investors, capital providers, and intermediaries working in public and private markets, across both developed and emerging economies.
