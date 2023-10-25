Decarbonize supply chains: Proba and Bakkersgrondstof realize sustainable food practices with circular bread production
Bakkersgrondstof, supported by Proba, collects leftover bread from bakeries, which is then transformed into flour for new bread or chicken feed.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proba is pleased to announce its collaboration with Bakkersgrondstof, leading change in circular food practices in the Netherlands. This project is supported by Proba's expertise in converting sustainable initiatives into tangible financial assets through tradable carbon certificates. Bakkersgrondstof's innovative circular food model turns unsold bread into grounded breadcrumbs and flour to be made into fresh bread.
Bakkersgrondstof does not only repurpose unsold bread from local bakeries into quality bread flour for fresh sourdough but also produces nutrient-rich food pellets for chicken feed. The eggs from these chickens then return to the bakeries to be used in baking or sold in cartons.
Through this partnership, Proba facilitates the transformation of Bakkersgrondstof’s sustainable practices into financial opportunities. Proba's role in issuing tradable carbon certificates allows Bakkersgrondstof to secure additional funding and engage with supply chain partners committed to reducing their Scope 3 emissions.
This partnership between Proba and Bakkersgrondstof highlights how local actions can contribute to far-reaching global impacts. By coupling innovative sustainability initiatives with financial incentives, Proba and Bakkersgrondstof are contributing to a wider movement to decarbonize food supply chains more quickly.
About Proba
Proba helps facilitate easier access to carbon finance which can accelerate climate action and better align incentives across the supply chain.
About Bakkersgrondstof
Bakkersgrondstof is a Dutch initiative that combats bread wastage by collecting leftover bread from bakeries, which is then transformed into bread flour or chicken feed. By reducing food waste, Bakkergrondstof also reduces CO₂ emissions and offers a mimicable circular food practice.
