TACO BELL OPENS RENOVATED OVERLAND PARK LOCATION
OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Taco Bell at 10107 W 75th St. in Overland Park, Kansas. The community is invited to attend the event on Monday, October 30, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm.
Guests who visit the restaurant will find an updated dining experience with new communal seating and renovated restrooms. The ordering process has also been improved with two digital boards for mobile orders and integrated menu boards for guests dining in, helping to both ease and expedite orders.
“The renovated Overland Park Taco Bell not only looks great but offers more convenience and better service for guests, no matter where or how they choose to dine,” said SG Ellison, CEO & President of Diversified Restaurant Group. “We look forward to welcoming the community to the new and improved location.”
Guests will also receive an online special of spend $20 and get $5 off on Uber Eats and Door Dash.
To place an order with the Overland Park Taco Bell, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play.
For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.
About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.
