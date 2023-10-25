Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,539 in the last 365 days.

TACO BELL OPENS RENOVATED OVERLAND PARK LOCATION

OVERLAND PARK, KS, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Taco Bell at 10107 W 75th St. in Overland Park, Kansas. The community is invited to attend the event on Monday, October 30, 2023, 10 am – 1 pm.

Guests who visit the restaurant will find an updated dining experience with new communal seating and renovated restrooms. The ordering process has also been improved with two digital boards for mobile orders and integrated menu boards for guests dining in, helping to both ease and expedite orders.

“The renovated Overland Park Taco Bell not only looks great but offers more convenience and better service for guests, no matter where or how they choose to dine,” said SG Ellison, CEO & President of Diversified Restaurant Group. “We look forward to welcoming the community to the new and improved location.”

Guests will also receive an online special of spend $20 and get $5 off on Uber Eats and Door Dash.

To place an order with the Overland Park Taco Bell, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

You just read:

TACO BELL OPENS RENOVATED OVERLAND PARK LOCATION

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more