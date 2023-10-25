Meet BDRSuite at Booth 329 in Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Miami from Oct 30 - Nov 2

Join BDRSuite Team at Booth 329, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Miami (Oct 30 - Nov 2) for exclusive partnerships and cost-effective backup solutions.

As we showcase our #1 cost-effective backup software at the summit, we eagerly anticipate engaging with industry leaders, forging new partnerships, & discussing innovative data protection strategies.” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Channel Futures Leadership Summit scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 2. This prestigious event will be held in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, and promises to be a meeting ground for key leaders and decision-makers in the world of channel partnerships, reseller networks, and distribution strategies.

Register Now To Secure Your Spot!

Use our promo code “VEMBU” during registration and unlock Free access to Expo pass and discounts on your Summit pass.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software:

BDRSuite by Vembu is the most cost-effective and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery software designed to protect data across diverse environments including Virtual (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM), Servers (Windows, Linux, FileShare/NAS), Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace) and Applications & Databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle).

BDRSuite accommodates various business requirements by providing onsite, cloud, remote, and hybrid backup solutions and is ideal for SMBs, Enterprises and Service Providers.

BDRSuite also offers BDRCloud, a secure and scalable cloud backup and recovery solution to backup data to cloud, enabling quick and easy recovery from anywhere in the event of a disaster.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s waiting for you from BDRSuite Team at Booth 329:

Connect with BDRSuite team, including Emmanuel Giftson, Head – Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, and Manickam, Senior Technical Architect. They are ready to share insights, answer your questions, and discuss how BDRSuite can benefit your business.

Here is what Emmanuel Giftson, Head – Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, Vembu Technologies, has to say about the BDRSuite's participation at Channel Futures Leadership Summit:

"At BDRSuite, we're all about empowering businesses through strategic partnerships. Join us at Booth 329 to discover how we can enhance your business's potential. We can offer you #1 Cost-effective backup solutions, exclusive partnership opportunities, and the support you need to succeed. You can gain insights into data protection and collaborative strategies that can help your businesses thrive."

Explore the BDRSuite Partnership Program:

Discover the BDRSuite Partnership Program, an opportunity that opens doors to a wealth of benefits, resources, and support. Learn how BDRSuite partnership can empower your business and enhance your success in the realm of data backup and recovery.

Exclusive Partnership Opportunities:

Delve into exclusive partnership opportunities with BDRSuite. BDRSuite will unveil how you can leverage their cutting-edge technology to gain a competitive edge in your market. BDRSuite team will be available to discuss personalized partnership options that can create new paths for growth and profitability. Don't miss this chance to explore distinctive opportunities that can elevate your business to the next level.

Exclusive Swag:

Visit BDRSuite booth and grab exclusive swags – Vibrant Tote Bags, Trendy Stickers, Stylish Pen and more.

Conclusion:

Save the dates, and make the most of your Channel Futures Leadership Summit experience by visiting BDRSuite at booth 329. Register now to secure your spot!

