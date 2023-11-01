Shaking Up Literary Circles: 'A Path to Excellence' Earns Celebrated Spot in Top Category at BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
"A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi wins third position at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023. Interviews with the author are encouraged and a must.
It gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tony Jeton Selimi Wins Third Place for the Book A Path to Excellence at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023" Desireé Duffy, BookFest Founder®
— Marie Diamond, A star from The Secret.
Tony Jeton Selimi, critically acclaimed author, speaker, and transformational life coach and business growth strategist, increases his list of accolades with "A Path to Excellence" capturing third place at The BookFest® Awards Fall, 2023. This esteemed recognition among a competitive pool of entries has positioned "A Path to Excellence" among the pinnacle of inspirational works.
The BookFest® Awards are a globally recognized celebration of literary excellence, and to be placed in the distinguished third position is an achievement resonating with the compelling insights that Selimi's book offers.
"A Path to Excellence" is a guidepost for personal and professional growth and self-improvement, steering readers towards an empowered life. Celebrating this prestigious recognition spotlights the importance of continuous learning for growth and evolution. Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites people on a journey to realise their full potential, clarify their vision, and dare to achieve their dreams.
Inside, #1 bestselling, award-winning author Tony Jeton Selimi reveals a proven path to achieving the highest personal and professional excellence. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony went from living homeless and penniless as a victim of civil war to becoming a self-made millionaire and internationally recognised authority on emotional intelligence, human behaviour and maximising human potential.
Built on his critically acclaimed The Octagon of Excellence® Method, this book breaks down Tony’s 30 years of experience into an easy-to-digest blueprint, challenging you to step beyond your limits and become the master of your destiny.
Inside, you’ll discover:
• The Eight Essential Components of Human Excellence
• How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses and Fears Head On
• A Step-By-Step Path To Address Challenges Mindfully, Overcome Distractions and Sharpen Your Focus
• The Exact Actions to Take to Break Free From the Internal Barriers That Are Preventing You From Achieving Your Full Potential
A must-read for anyone who dreams of creating a rewarding and meaningful personal, professional, and business life, A Path to Excellence will quickly become the key you need to realise your true vision of excellence.
With this accomplishment, we invite media personalities, journalists, and podcast hosts to interview Tony Jeton Selimi and delve deeper into the inspirational journey behind "A Path to Excellence".
Furthermore, we encourage readers to explore this empowering narrative, available at Amazon, Audible, and all major book retailers]. This recognition propels the vision behind "A Path to Excellence" of aiding individuals in their personal and professional development journey and exemplifying high human potential.
In a world where excellence is pursued but seldom achieved, "A Path to Excellence" stands as a beacon guiding the way. Join us in celebrating this remarkable accomplishment!
**About Tony Jeton Selimi**
Tony J. Selimi is a Multi-Award-Winning Author, Speaker, and Transformational Life and Business Coach specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realisation and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership and business goals and creating life-changing breakthroughs, growth and accelerating business, professional and personal success.
