Shaking Up Literary Circles: 'A Path to Excellence' Earns Celebrated Spot in Top Category at BookFest® Awards Fall 2023

"A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi wins third position at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023. Interviews with the author are encouraged and a must.

It gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”
— Marie Diamond, A star from The Secret.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tony Jeton Selimi Wins Third Place for the Book A Path to Excellence at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023" Desireé Duffy, BookFest Founder®

Tony Jeton Selimi, critically acclaimed author, speaker, and transformational life coach and business growth strategist, increases his list of accolades with "A Path to Excellence" capturing third place at The BookFest® Awards Fall, 2023. This esteemed recognition among a competitive pool of entries has positioned "A Path to Excellence" among the pinnacle of inspirational works.

The BookFest® Awards are a globally recognized celebration of literary excellence, and to be placed in the distinguished third position is an achievement resonating with the compelling insights that Selimi's book offers.

"A Path to Excellence" is a guidepost for personal and professional growth and self-improvement, steering readers towards an empowered life. Celebrating this prestigious recognition spotlights the importance of continuous learning for growth and evolution. Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites people on a journey to realise their full potential, clarify their vision, and dare to achieve their dreams.

Inside, #1 bestselling, award-winning author Tony Jeton Selimi reveals a proven path to achieving the highest personal and professional excellence. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony went from living homeless and penniless as a victim of civil war to becoming a self-made millionaire and internationally recognised authority on emotional intelligence, human behaviour and maximising human potential.

Built on his critically acclaimed The Octagon of Excellence® Method, this book breaks down Tony’s 30 years of experience into an easy-to-digest blueprint, challenging you to step beyond your limits and become the master of your destiny.

Inside, you’ll discover:

• The Eight Essential Components of Human Excellence
• How to Go Beyond Your Perceived Limits To Face Your Doubts, Excuses and Fears Head On
• A Step-By-Step Path To Address Challenges Mindfully, Overcome Distractions and Sharpen Your Focus
• The Exact Actions to Take to Break Free From the Internal Barriers That Are Preventing You From Achieving Your Full Potential

A must-read for anyone who dreams of creating a rewarding and meaningful personal, professional, and business life, A Path to Excellence will quickly become the key you need to realise your true vision of excellence.

With this accomplishment, we invite media personalities, journalists, and podcast hosts to interview Tony Jeton Selimi and delve deeper into the inspirational journey behind "A Path to Excellence".

Furthermore, we encourage readers to explore this empowering narrative, available at Amazon, Audible, and all major book retailers]. This recognition propels the vision behind "A Path to Excellence" of aiding individuals in their personal and professional development journey and exemplifying high human potential.

In a world where excellence is pursued but seldom achieved, "A Path to Excellence" stands as a beacon guiding the way. Join us in celebrating this remarkable accomplishment!

“A Path to Excellence” By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:
Marketing Services
Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282
Fax: 812-961-3133
Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com
(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

**About Tony Jeton Selimi**

Tony J. Selimi is a Multi-Award-Winning Author, Speaker, and Transformational Life and Business Coach specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realisation and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership and business goals and creating life-changing breakthroughs, growth and accelerating business, professional and personal success.

**Media Contact**

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; please get in touch with:

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer Balboa Press

About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

