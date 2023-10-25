Q-CTRL and the Quad Investors Network partner to build diverse quantum workforces in Australia and the U.S.
WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-CTRL, a global leader in developing useful quantum technologies through quantum control infrastructure software, today announced it is partnering with the Quad Investors Network (QUIN) to deliver world-class quantum technology training to build diverse quantum workforces in Australia and the U.S.
This announcement coincides with Q-CTRL’s CEO, Professor Michael J. Biercuk, attending the arrival of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House today during his visit to the U.S.
Under this landmark agreement, fully subsidized licenses for Q-CTRL’s Black Opal quantum educational technology software will be provided to students training in Technical and Further Education (TAFE) vocational training institutions in Australia and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. Rollout of this program will commence in 2024, with plans to expand and grow it across the other Quad countries in collaboration with partners there. In support of the initiative, the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center will facilitate access to Q-CTRL’s Black Opal to its member institutions.
“Inclusive workforce development in Quantum Technologies provides great access to the next generation of workforce,” QUIN Chairman Karl Mehta said. “Q-CTRL’s Black Opal quantum educational technology tool is a great example of how the quantum technology industry and the Quad Investor Network are committed to building the workforce of the future.”
This proposal reflects the shared priority of Quad partners to both build a skilled workforce and advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in all parts of the quantum technology ecosystem. The full potential for transformational impacts arising from quantum technologies cannot be realized without a skilled workforce bringing diverse experiences to the growing quantum industry.
According to Australia’s Chief Scientist Cathy Foley, “This partnership is a great example of leadership from the private sector. Improving quantum literacy and investment will ensure we accelerate quantum technologies and make the most of this new era. This is just what the Quad Investor Network was designed to do.”
"The QUIN is very excited by Q-CTRL’s cross-border workforce development across the QUAD countries,” QUIN Executive Director Asif Bhatti said. “We strongly support the program's focus on enabling access to a broad range of students through collaboration with HBCUs and TAFEs.”
Existing initiatives in higher education have primarily targeted expanded training of Ph.D. students. This is the first initiative specifically focused on enabling post-secondary students from non-quantum backgrounds to enter the industry sector. Workforce development of this kind represents a strategic, long-term investment in a sector poised to deliver transformational capabilities from finance and pharmaceuticals through to defense and cybersecurity.
“We know that we need employees with backgrounds from machining and coding through to business and politics to support the growth of the quantum sector,” said Q-CTRL founder and CEO Prof. Michael Biercuk. “As a flexible tool crafted specifically for learners seeking to enter the field from adjacent areas, we’re excited to help remove barriers from the realization of a truly diverse quantum workforce through broadened access to Black Opal.”
About Q-CTRL
Q-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL also operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability.
Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software is now being natively integrated into IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford.
About the Quad Investors Network
The Quad Investors Network is the premier technology network for investors, industry, and innovators across the Quad nations. It focuses on 10 core technical areas including semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and quantum technology. The Quad Investors Network recently announced a Quantum Center of Excellence focused on topics such as workforce development and cross-border investment in quantum technologies.
About the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center
The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a multi-year investment designed to prepare and develop talent at HBCUs from all STEM disciplines for the quantum future. It emphasizes the power of community and focus on developing students through support and funding for research opportunities, curriculum development, workforce advocacy, and special projects. It has already directly engaged 50 post-secondary students at 27 participating HBCUs in research projects across fields including quantum materials, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing. The Center has also tapped more than 80 HBCU faculty members to participate in faculty development opportunities and serve as student mentors.
Halle Dato
This announcement coincides with Q-CTRL’s CEO, Professor Michael J. Biercuk, attending the arrival of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House today during his visit to the U.S.
Under this landmark agreement, fully subsidized licenses for Q-CTRL’s Black Opal quantum educational technology software will be provided to students training in Technical and Further Education (TAFE) vocational training institutions in Australia and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. Rollout of this program will commence in 2024, with plans to expand and grow it across the other Quad countries in collaboration with partners there. In support of the initiative, the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center will facilitate access to Q-CTRL’s Black Opal to its member institutions.
“Inclusive workforce development in Quantum Technologies provides great access to the next generation of workforce,” QUIN Chairman Karl Mehta said. “Q-CTRL’s Black Opal quantum educational technology tool is a great example of how the quantum technology industry and the Quad Investor Network are committed to building the workforce of the future.”
This proposal reflects the shared priority of Quad partners to both build a skilled workforce and advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in all parts of the quantum technology ecosystem. The full potential for transformational impacts arising from quantum technologies cannot be realized without a skilled workforce bringing diverse experiences to the growing quantum industry.
According to Australia’s Chief Scientist Cathy Foley, “This partnership is a great example of leadership from the private sector. Improving quantum literacy and investment will ensure we accelerate quantum technologies and make the most of this new era. This is just what the Quad Investor Network was designed to do.”
"The QUIN is very excited by Q-CTRL’s cross-border workforce development across the QUAD countries,” QUIN Executive Director Asif Bhatti said. “We strongly support the program's focus on enabling access to a broad range of students through collaboration with HBCUs and TAFEs.”
Existing initiatives in higher education have primarily targeted expanded training of Ph.D. students. This is the first initiative specifically focused on enabling post-secondary students from non-quantum backgrounds to enter the industry sector. Workforce development of this kind represents a strategic, long-term investment in a sector poised to deliver transformational capabilities from finance and pharmaceuticals through to defense and cybersecurity.
“We know that we need employees with backgrounds from machining and coding through to business and politics to support the growth of the quantum sector,” said Q-CTRL founder and CEO Prof. Michael Biercuk. “As a flexible tool crafted specifically for learners seeking to enter the field from adjacent areas, we’re excited to help remove barriers from the realization of a truly diverse quantum workforce through broadened access to Black Opal.”
About Q-CTRL
Q-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL also operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability.
Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software is now being natively integrated into IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford.
About the Quad Investors Network
The Quad Investors Network is the premier technology network for investors, industry, and innovators across the Quad nations. It focuses on 10 core technical areas including semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and quantum technology. The Quad Investors Network recently announced a Quantum Center of Excellence focused on topics such as workforce development and cross-border investment in quantum technologies.
About the IBM-HBCU Quantum Center
The IBM-HBCU Quantum Center is a multi-year investment designed to prepare and develop talent at HBCUs from all STEM disciplines for the quantum future. It emphasizes the power of community and focus on developing students through support and funding for research opportunities, curriculum development, workforce advocacy, and special projects. It has already directly engaged 50 post-secondary students at 27 participating HBCUs in research projects across fields including quantum materials, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing. The Center has also tapped more than 80 HBCU faculty members to participate in faculty development opportunities and serve as student mentors.
Halle Dato
HKA Marketing Communications
+1 949-573-1569
email us here