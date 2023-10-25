EverService Welcomes Chris Lafferty as Executive Vice President of Alert Communications

EverService Holdings, LLC

Leading Legal Intake Brand Gears Up for Strategic Growth with New Leadership

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed Chris Lafferty as Executive Vice President (EVP) of its legal focused brand, Alert Communications (Alert).

As EVP, Lafferty will oversee Alert’s business operations, steering strategic initiatives, sales, marketing, service delivery, and customer success. With a wealth of experience and a passion for legal innovation, Lafferty is poised to lead Alert into its next chapter of business expansion.

"Having spent almost 20 years in the legal industry, I am thrilled to join EverService and lead Alert Communications towards new heights of innovation and client satisfaction," said Lafferty. "With a strong foundation and a commitment to providing unmatched legal support services, Alert is well-positioned to reinforce its status as an industry leader."

Prior to joining EverService, Lafferty served as the General Manager of Caret Legal, a legal practice management company. Before that, he held the position of Senior Vice President at Casetext, an AI-powered legal research provider. Lafferty's experience also includes being the Chief Product Officer at FiscalNote, where he was responsible for global product, technology, data science, and professional services. His journey in the legal services industry began with various leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and Practical Law Company.

“Chris has a long-standing track record of building software and services businesses that deliver exceptional value for attorneys and law firms,” stated Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. “We are excited that he will be at the helm for Alert as we move into 2024 and beyond.”

Alert provides round-the-clock business solutions to assist law firms, independent attorneys, and legal marketing agencies. They offer services including converting advertising leads, legal intake services, signed retainers, bilingual virtual receptionists, call routing services, appointment scheduling, mass tort conversion and live chat/SMS services.

Additionally, Alert integrates with law practice management software such as Clio, PracticePanther, AbacusNext, and Centerbase, offering legal case management, billing, and CRM integration.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems. EverService goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, Strike Healthcare, RYNO Strategic Solutions and iLawyer Marketing. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.