Presidents Attending National HBCU Week Awarded Grants from National Center Foundation
The HBCU National Center Foundation bestows $52,000 in Intern Support Grants to HBCUs presidents or chancellors participating in the National HBCU Week Conf.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, the HBCU National Center Foundation bestowed $41,000 in Intern Support Grants to HBCUs presidents or chancellors participating in the National HBCU Week Conference, sponsored by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
One goal of the White House Initiative is working with public private programs for eliminating inequities in education. “It’s a perfect fit for the National Center to support this government program,” says Anyiah Chambers. “Internships are the ultimate experiential experience for college students and the cost of housing in DC is a major inequity. Experiential learning programs lead to employment for students upon graduation, the key to next generation leadership and advancing diversity in the workforce.”
Intern Support Grants are awarded by the Foundation once again during the National HBCU Week Conference from September 24 to September 28, 2023 to the following 52 institutions:
• Alabama A & M University
• Alabama State University
• Albany State University
• Arkansas Baptist College
• Benedict College
• Bennett College
• Bishop State Community College
• Bowie State University
• Claflin University
• Clinton College
• Coppin State University
• Delaware State University
• Denmark Technical College
• Dillard University
• Edward Waters University
• Florida A&M University
• Fort Valley State University
• Gadsden State Community College
• Grambling State University
• Harris-Stowe University
• Huston-Tillotson University
• Interdenominational Theological Center
• J.F. Drake State Technical College
• Johnson C. Smith University
• Kentucky State University
• Lincoln University of Missouri
• Livingstone College
• Mississippi Valley State University
• Morris Brown College
• Morris College
• Norfolk State University
• Oakwood University
• Philander Smith College
• Rust College
• Savannah State University
• Shaw University
• Shorter College
• Southern University of New Orleans
• Spelman College
• St. Augustine's College
• St. Philips College
• Stillman College
• Talladega College
• Tennessee State University
• Tougaloo College
• Tuskegee University
• University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
• University of the District of Columbia
• Virginia State University
• Virginia Union University
• Voorhees College
• West Virginia State University
The Intern Support Grant is a $1,000 cash grant that is intended to be used by the HBCU in any manner that advances, promotes, or sustains the presence of its Washington, D.C. internship program.
Since its Dedication in 2021 with an inaugural class of 6 interns, the HBCU National Center has awarded $438,000 in Intern Housing Grants, providing 78 students from 28 HBCUs with accommodations on Capitol Hill during their internship.
Intern Housing Grants from the National Center’s Founder are awarded to one or two students identified by each HBCU each semester. These awards are valued at $6,000 and are available for students from all 107 HBCUs.
To inquire about the HBCU National Center, contact: ACHBCU@InternsDC.com.
ABOUT THE HBCU NATIONAL CENTER FOUNDATION:
The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 with a gift of $1M by Honorable Jacqueline Lewis, educator and philanthropist, and longtime advocate for experiential learning.
Lewis was inspired by President Biden's call for diversity in the Federal Government and Mackenzie Scott's gifts to underfunded schools. This initial gift provides for 175 students to participate.
The Foundation provides grants for HBCU career center staff to recruit students who need free housing for the opportunity to intern in Washington, D.C. These grants address the structural inequity of housing and clear a path from education to transformational careers.
The HBCU National Center Housing Grants are funded personally by Ms. Lewis through profits from Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH). For additional information, visit HBCUNC.org.
ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERN STUDENT HOUSING (WISH):
Over 25 years ago, the Hon. Jacqueline M. Lewis and her late husband Robert “Bob” D.G. Lewis offered a spare room in their Capitol Hill home to a neighboring Senator’s intern. As need for temporary intern housing grew, they established Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH) to operate as an intern housing management company.
Since then, WISH has become the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington, D.C. for over 100 colleges and universities around the world, having provided housing to tens of thousands of interns since its founding. For additional information, visit InternsDC.com.
