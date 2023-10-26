Abbey Catering Joins Forces with Wedgewood Weddings & Events: A Culinary Revolution in San Diego's Event Scene

The expert team at Abbey Catering are ready to cater your next event Megan Lessert, General Manager of Abbey Catering Abbey Catering, Supporting San Diego Since 2000

Leading San Diego caterer Abbey Catering embarks on an exciting journey with Wedgewood Weddings & Events, enhancing services and enriching local communities.

We see a new horizon of culinary creativity and community connection; uniting with Wedgewood Weddings & Events supports our mission to make every event an extraordinary celebration.” — Megan Lessert, General Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abbey Catering, the leading full-service catering and events company in San Diego since 2000, has set the stage for future growth by joining forces with national brand Wedgewood Weddings & Events and securing significant financial investment.

This new partnership provides Abbey Catering with an increased breadth of services and amplified bargaining power. The company plans to leverage these advantages to deepen existing partnerships and form new associations in the San Diego area. Wedgewood Weddings & Events is a national company with decades of experience delivering affordable and luxurious celebrations for every type of occasion.

"Wedgewood Weddings has always been a leader in delivering exceptional food and guest satisfaction. Partnering with Abbey Catering lets us broaden our reach and elevate the event experience across Southern California. Now, event planners can access top-notch service not just at our locations, but also at a wide range of iconic venues in San Diego." Bill Zaruka, CEO, Wedgewood Weddings & Events.

Founded in 2000 by Zapher Dajani, Abbey Catering quickly became a trusted name in event catering. Due to overwhelming client demand, the company expanded its expertise to include weddings in 2004. Dajani consistently attributes the company's success to his team and clients, stating, "Being selected for any event is an honor that signifies a deep level of trust. This trust is mirrored in the dedication our team brings to every occasion. Our team members are like family, and the company's value is evident in the strong bonds they've formed. Having the opportunity to engage with clients across multiple milestones in their lives, and those of their families, is incredibly meaningful to us and stands as our enduring legacy."

Similarly to Wedgewood Weddings & Events, Abbey Catering is renowned for its all-inclusive packages featuring abundant menus, on-the-day coordination, premium décor, top-tier entertainment, and much more. The company simplifies the event planning process by being a one-stop shop for clients.

"We could not be more thrilled about these developments," said Megan Lessert, Abbey Catering General Manager. "Our expert catering and event planning team is fired up to build on our reputation in the community and bring our signature style of heritage hospitality to more clients and venues."

The seasoned team has established preferred vendor relationships with San Diego's premier venues through years of reliable, detail-oriented execution. The new investment will allow Abbey Catering to deliver ambitious staff training programs and upgrade event technology and equipment. These efforts will build on the company's pillars of culinary excellence and gracious hospitality. As Abbey Catering expands its reach, the team remains committed to strengthening local community bonds by partnering with vendors and giving back.

Abbey Catering, an esteemed name in event catering services, has always focused on its founding principles: bringing heritage-level hospitality and culinary excellence to San Diego. The company has consistently drawn inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of bygone abbeys. Historically, an abbey was revered as a safe haven for gathering and merriment. They boasted the best kitchen gardens, offering the freshest seasonal ingredients, and were famed for their exceptional food and refreshments.

The Abbey Catering team has consistently prioritized a generous and abundant approach to its services, always looking to recreate the convivial atmosphere and lavish feasts typical of historic abbeys. "In these storied abbeys of yore, we found our calling," continues Lessert, "We create space where people come together to celebrate, to connect, and to enjoy incredible food. So, we rooted our business in the heart of that age-old abbey-style hospitality."

Part of this commitment involves nurturing strong relationships within the community. There has been a consistent and successful effort to establish Abbey Catering as a pillar in their local communities. Abbey Catering collaborates with local vendors, providing steady business while ensuring the highest quality services and products for their clients.

"Building strong relationships is a core part of who we are, and it directly reflects our Abbey Catering spirit," added Lessert. "By uniting local vendors, we're able to create a network of excellent services, all while giving back to the community we serve."

With its recent investment and national partnership, Abbey Catering is now looking to the future with plans for growth so that more clients can enjoy the unique Abbey Catering experience. The team is excited and eager to continue delivering the best of heritage-level hospitality in San Diego.

Abbey Catering started its journey in 2000 as The Abbey Café, a popular spot in San Diego's Hillcrest area. Taking inspiration from the esteemed restaurant The Abbey in Los Angeles, the café soon won over locals and set the foundation for a move into catering. Initially providing hearty sandwiches to local hospitals staff and patients, Abbey Catering expanded to offer hot meals and event services due to increasing customer demand. Today, the company is a well-known name in San Diego and the go-to option for top-notch catering services. They handle a variety of events, from corporate meetings to lavish weddings, always delivering excellent food and service. Their team of expert chefs and experienced event planners tailor their services to suit each client's individual requirements. As a leader in the San Diego catering scene, Abbey Catering is distinguished both by the large number of events they handle and the consistent accolades hey receive.

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Founded in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has earned its reputation as a premier choice for hosting exceptional events across the United States. Renowned for outstanding service, luxury venues, and a seasoned team of wedding and event experts, they set the bar for the entire industry. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team craft uniquely memorable experiences that stand the test of time. With an expansive portfolio of over 60 top-tier venues nationwide, they have served millions of guests and take pride in consistently exceeding expectations.

