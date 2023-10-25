HealthCorum Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
A SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to our current and future customers that we manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCorum, Inc., a leading healthcare data analytics company specializing in provider network optimization and transparency, announced today that on September 15 it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that HealthCorum provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in HealthCorum’s data infrastructure.
— U.N. Amighi, President & CEO at HealthCorum
HealthCorum was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services.
"The safety of our customers' data is our top priority" said U.N. Amighi, Chief Executive Officer of HealthCorum. "A SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to our current and future customers that we manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance."
*****
About HealthCorum
HealthCorum specializes in transforming healthcare data to create actionable information. As a data analytics company founded with the mission to reduce healthcare costs through identifying and reducing low-value care, HealthCorum helps organizations optimize provider networks and shift utilization to high-value providers and facilities. Public and private organizations use HealthCorum's provider scores and insights to power a myriad of strategic initiatives, such as guiding members toward high-performing providers and enhancing price transparency in provider search tools. HealthCorum delivers accurate comparisons of providers and facilities to their peers with one of the broadest coverages of provider specialties and sub-specialties in the market.
Media
HealthCorum
+1 617-221-7190
Media@healthcorum.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn