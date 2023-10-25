Covered Insurance CEO, Ross Diedrich, Honored with HousingWire's Prestigious Vanguard Award
Ross has an exceptional talent for identifying opportunities and going after them. He saw the benefits and cost savings that integrated insurance products provide customers way before anyone else.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC., a digital insurance marketplace, announced today that its Co-Founder and CEO, Ross Diedrich, CFA, has received the HousingWire Vanguard Award. The high-profile award recognizes C-level industry professionals and business leaders who have become experts in their respective fields of housing and mortgage finance and who use innovation to influence and drive markets forward. The award has quickly gained acknowledgement as a pinnacle of achievement for leaders who have significantly impacted the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments, and real estate.
— Andy Isberg, Chief Operating Officer at Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC.
Diedrich, known for pushing the envelope in industry innovation and practices, built the first-of-its-kind, independent digital insurance marketplace to deliver exceptional customer service resulting in an unmatched net promoter score (the gold standard customer experience metric) of 91 compared to the insurance industry average of 35. Originally frustrated with the insurance purchase process while applying for a mortgage, he co-founded the company with his brother, Chris, in 2016. Today, Covered delivers a wide range of integrated insurance products through their marketplace, which includes the top players in the lending, banking, payroll systems, and real estate sectors. “Ross has an exceptional talent for identifying opportunities and going after them,” says Andy Isberg, Covered’s COO. “He saw the immense benefits and cost savings that integrated insurance products provide customers way before anyone else. He’s a visionary in that way.”
Diedrich strives to develop strategic partnerships across technology platforms and industries that deliver best-in-class insurance solutions to every client and their customers, especially those in underserved communities. “By meeting the customer where they’re at in the insurance journey, be it closing on their first mortgage or searching for more affordable auto insurance, Covered helps them find the right coverage for their needs faster and without the hassle,” Diedrich says. “Our customers benefit from access to our unbiased knowledgeable agents who provide a refreshingly transparent shopping experience.”
As a testament to Diedrich’s professional excellence, Covered is experiencing rapid growth through strategic partnerships across industries. The B2B2C marketplace provides its partners with consultative and customized solutions that introduce more varied product lines that are easily integrated into most purchase transactions. Covered strives to meet customers where and when they are shopping for insurance options. To find out more, visit https://itscovered.com/.
About Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC.
Covered is the leading integrated insurance platform and most trusted partner for lenders, banks, servicers, and fintech companies. As a leading innovative InsurTech, we offer a comprehensive online insurance marketplace with over 28 insurance products, personalized quote options from over 40 A+ rated carriers across all 50 states. We make it easy to compare, shop, and purchase personalized insurance in minutes with competitive coverage and rates, while our licensed Covered Advisors add a human touch to the insurance shopping experience by providing tailored service to each customer. Winner of Housingwire 2018, 2019, 2020 HW Tech100™ and one of Kairos’ “50 World-Changing Startups to Watch”, featured in Wired, Inc. Magazine, and more.
Marketing and Communications Team
Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC
+1 833-487-2683
pr@itscovered.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn