Caryn Ladd recognized as an Outstanding Woman in Tech
Caryn Ladd recognized as an Outstanding Woman in Tech - Covered’s Director of Strategic Partnerships honored by Built In as a 2023 Moxie Awards recipient
This award is a testament to her hard work and leadership. It is an honor to work with Caryn every day.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Built In announced that Caryn Ladd, Director of Strategic Partnership Sales, was selected as a winner of its 2023 Moxie Awards. The annual awards program recognizes women in tech who have made outsized contributions — skills, leadership and accomplishments — to their workplaces, communities and the industry as a whole.
— Matt Zontini
“Caryn is a difference maker, with our partners and the tech industry as a whole.” says Matt Zontini, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Covered. “This award is a testament to her hard work and leadership. It is an honor to work with Caryn every day.”
Built In’s open call for nominations saw more than 800 entries for 2023. An esteemed panel of judges, all senior women leaders in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose 100 women whom they believe showed the most “moxie.” Built In defines moxie as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how. Over the course of their careers, these professionals have defined excellence in many ways, from their achievements thus far to their commitment to championing other women.
“Women are making a difference in tech, and Built In is honored to elevate these difference-makers with the recognition they deserve,” says Jackie Jenkins, VP of Marketing, Built In. “The 2023 winners represent the next generation of leaders who will make an impact on not only their workplaces and communities, but the world as a whole.”
Built In’s Moxie Awards Program was eligible for individual contributors, managers and directors — those with room to grow in their careers — who work in the technology industry. Nominations were accepted for any person who identifies as woman, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex.
Read about the winners here.
ABOUT BUILT IN
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com
ABOUT BUILT IN’S MOXIE AWARDS
Built In’s 2023 Moxie Awards Program, now in its third year, celebrates outstanding women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion indicate they’re likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges’ panel of celebrated women leaders in tech selected 100 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor or manager but not serve in executive or C-Suite roles; and work in either traditional tech disciplines, such as engineering or data science, or tech-adjacent roles, which includes any discipline that supports a company’s technology.
ABOUT COVERED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS, LLC.
Covered is the leading embedded insurance solution and most trusted partner for lenders, banks, servicers, automotive, and fintech companies. As a leading independent, innovative InsurTech, we offer a comprehensive online insurance marketplace for personal lines insurance products, personalized quote options from 40+ carriers, and multiple policy purchase methods. Our API-centric tech stack makes it easy to compare, shop, and purchase personalized insurance in minutes with the best coverage and rates, while our licensed Covered Advisors add a human touch to the insurance shopping experience by providing tailored service to each customer. Winner of Housingwire 2018, 2019, 2020 HW Tech100™ and one of Kairos’ “50 World-Changing Startups to Watch”, featured in Wired, Inc. Magazine, and more. Learn more at itscovered.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contacts:
Covered Insurance Solutions LLC.
Marketing and Communications Team
pr@itscovered.com
Marketing Team
Covered Insurance Solutions
+1 833-487-2683
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram