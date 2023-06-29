Covered Insurance integrates with Cox Automotive’s Dealer.com to provide instant auto insurance quotes
New integration enables a simple and seamless auto insurance experience for new and used car buyers
We are excited to work with Dealer.com to bring our innovative insurance marketplace to the automotive industry"”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC (“Covered”), an award- winning leader and provider of embedded insurance, today announced a new integration with Cox Automotive’s Dealer.com, the premier provider of digital marketing solutions within the automotive industry. Through this collaboration, dealerships and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers using Dealer.com’s solutions nationwide will have access to instant auto insurance quotes on Covered’s digital insurance marketplace.
— Ross Diedrich, CEO of Covered Insurance Solutions
By offering its proprietary digital insurance platform directly to Dealer.com’s dealers and OEM customers, Covered empowers car buyers to seamlessly shop for and purchase insurance policies that are personalized to their individual needs. Dealerships pay nothing to integrate a holistic digital retailing experience that transitions smoothly from online to in-store purchasing with automatic proof of insurance. The integration also allows dealers to offer insurance products and services to their customers, providing additional revenue streams and enhanced customer loyalty.
"We are excited to work with Dealer.com to bring our innovative insurance marketplace to the automotive industry," said Ross Diedrich, CEO of Covered Insurance Solutions. "This integration enables dealerships to offer a seamless insurance experience to their customers and create new revenue streams for their business. Dealers can leverage auto insurance to help consumers understand their total cost of vehicle ownership. This is a great way to combat affordability issues from inflation and high interest rates to sell more cars. Covered is proud to provide this additional free benefit to compliment the comprehensive suite of offerings Dealer.com provides to simplify the digital retailing experience.”
Dealer.com leverages data, insights, and advanced digital technology providing dealerships and OEMs with the leading digital marketing solutions for the automotive industry. Dealer.com provides a wealth of digital tools enabling dealerships and OEMs to engage directly with their customers.
Covered is innovating the insurance shopping experience by utilizing advanced technology and data-driven insights to simplify the process for car buyers and support dealerships to decrease the time necessary for loan approval. Covered’s insurance marketplace offers a seamless, end-to-end experience providing insurance coverage for home, auto, renters, pet, life, umbrella, and more. Compliant in all regulatory standards, Covered provides competitive insurance options shopped from over 40 top-rated, nationwide carriers with access to independent, licensed advisors, available via call, chat, or text at no additional cost to the car buyers.
About Covered Insurance Solutions, LLC.
Covered is the leading embedded insurance solution and most trusted partner for auto dealers, lenders, banks, servicers, and fintech companies. As an award-winning independent, innovative InsurTech, we offer a comprehensive online insurance marketplace with over eight insurance products, personalized quote options from 40+ carriers, and multiple policy purchase methods. We make it easy to compare, shop, and purchase personalized insurance in minutes with great coverage and rates, while our licensed Covered Advisors add a human touch to the insurance shopping experience by providing tailored service to each customer. Winner of Housingwire 2018, 2019, 2020 HW Tech100™ and one of Kairos’ “50 World-Changing Startups to Watch”, featured in Wired, Inc. Magazine, and more. Learn more at itscovered.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
