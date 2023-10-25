MADE Mexico and Jeep challenge the limits of creativity and create the first manual to purify water
MADE,the most awarded independent agency in Innovation at the Iberoamerican Festival of Creativity FIAP 2023,developed for Jeep the campaignMEXICO, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADE Mexico and Jeep challenge the limits of creativity and create the first manual to purify water
"Stay Alive Owner's Manual" is the name of MADE Mexico's development for its client Jeep.
MADE, the most awarded independent agency in Innovation at the Iberoamerican Festival of Creativity FIAP 2023, developed for Jeep the campaign "Stay Alive Owner's Manual".
This work represents a milestone in the automotive industry by transforming the traditional idea of the owner's manual into a unique, exciting and educational driving experience, but above all, survival!
"Stay Alive Owner's Manual represents an innovative fusion of technology, creativity and a passion for adventure. We were thrilled to collaborate with Jeep to bring to fruition this bold and revolutionary vision that redefines the vehicle ownership experience. It is a testament to Jeep's fearless spirit and MADE's ability to challenge the limits of creativity," said Yosu Arangüena, partner and co-founder of MADE.
For 80 years, Jeep has established a legacy in off-road vehicles, perfect for exploring the great outdoors. However, in every adventure there is always the risk of getting lost, and drinking water is essential for survival. Unfortunately in Mexico almost 70% of the rivers, lakes and bodies of water are polluted.
This served as inspiration to transform the owner's manual of the new Jeep Wrangler into a powerful water purification filter to help hundreds of drivers, who get lost in natural environments, to make water drinkable in any location and thus increase their chances of survival.
"We transformed 146 owner's manuals for the new Jeep Wrangler into a survival tool. We reprinted the covers on special filter paper and coated each one with copper nanoparticles. Each page had the capacity to filter up to 100 liters of water, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria. With this action, the brand offered Jeeperos the possibility of having drinking water when and where they need it," shares Cristian Rocha, Co-Founder and CCO.
This work ends with a survival phrase It won't taste rich, but it could save your life! So in three simple steps (cut, fold and filter) this campaign not only represented the great MADE Mexico-Jeep duo, but also the commitment of both companies to contribute with real and, above all, sustainable solutions.
Video: https://we.tl/t-Qoi8mIeEdy
# # #
About MADE
MADE is the most awarded independent agency in Mexico, led by Cristian Rocha and Yosu Arangüena. This 2023, the company celebrates 13 years, standing out not only for its focus on creativity and its ability to produce innovative and fresh content in the digital world, but for maximizing the business of its clients in a strategic way by understanding the markets where it works.
MADE is based in Mexico City, but continues to expand its business, now in Brazil. Through each project, MADE continues to add to the MADE IN MEXICO creative force. For more information, please visit http://made.com.mx/.
Mara Albertengo
Talkability LLC
+1 305-781-9299
email us here