Laura Leone Wins Second Place Award for the Book Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
Being selected is a dream come true. I am very grateful to be recognized since it is my first book. This journey is highly rewarding.”LINCOLN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Laura Leone, Illustrator Sanghamitra Dasgupta and Melanie J. Shaw of Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™ are winners of a Second Place Award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for the book titled Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Imagine & Create. The book is honored in the Children’s Fiction Action & Adventure, Activity Books, and Picture Books categories.
— Laura Leone
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”
Laura Leone says, "Being selected is a dream come true. I am very grateful to be recognized since it is my first book. This journey is highly rewarding. I hope this award will inspire others to imagine and create their dreams."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Laura Leone, M.B.A., M.A. is the founder of Starseed Metaphysical Shop LLC with brands Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™ and Starseed Cosmetics™. Laura is a mom and stepmom, an Air Force veteran and has been in public service for over 20 years as a certified fraud examiner. She is a daughter of a Mexican immigrant.
Indian artist Sanghamitra Dasgupta is an award-winning freelance illustrator and concept artist with more than 26 years of professional experience. Her art was showcased in the Artist Talk Magazine Digital Exhibit in June 2023 at Times Square, New York.
The book's 'Dear Reader' section is written by Melanie J. Shaw. She has a master's degree in counseling psychology and is an associate marriage family therapist (AMFT), as a special needs paraeducator and former elementary school mental health counselor. Melanie facilitated (SEL) social/emotional learning groups with cognitive, play, art, drama, and mindfulness therapies.
"Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane," is available in English and Spanish as “Niño Consciente-Aventuras con Zane: Imagina Y Crea” on platforms starseedmetaphysicalshoppublishing.com for signed copies, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. “Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Geometric Universe” will be released the end of 2023.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
