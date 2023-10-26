Atlanta Distinguished Author Valerie Thompkins Launches Her New Easy Read Children’s Book “Boys Like Me” for Grades K-3

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Thompkins, the celebrated author of children’s books, is proud to announce her new penning, Boys Like Me, for grades K-3. This delightful tale takes the reader on a journey with the main character as he explores new careers. Every step bolsters his self-confidence. Boys Like Me is a complement to Thompkins’ previous literary gem, Girls Like Me (in English and Spanish), which attained huge success. Representation is key, and both issues inspire little curly-haired children with a no-limitations message. They can actually see themselves depicted on each turned page. Ms. Thompkins encourages them to dream big on their road to achieving anything they set their minds on. Filled with bright illustrations that entice the imagination, these two books will become bedtime favorites that kids will read repeatedly.

Writer Valerie flips the narrative and is a forerunner in the industry, setting a foundation for thinking “out of the box” of societal norms for Blacks as a whole. It is well-known that Black representation in the STEM workplace has historically been meager. As an Atlanta-based professional, Thompkins encourages children to explore STEM and other career fields from an early age.

Educator Valerie is passionate about diversity and representation in children’s books. She is dedicated to empowering children to explore new careers and gain the confidence to become history-makers. According to her, “May you never stop dreaming. The limit does not exist!” She believes in highlighting stories that showcase families of all backgrounds in positive leading character roles.

As an engaging presenter, she captivates the audience with her story time and Career Day presentations at schools nationwide for National Day of Reading, Black History Month, and Women’s History Month. She also brings her message to libraries and community groups and is a sought-after speaker for women empowerment engagements. Speaker Valerie explains her approach, “During my presentation, I take students on my journey to publishing and facilitate an engaging story time and Q&A session. I share how I found confidence to be myself as a woman in STEM and walk through my journey from fast food to fin-tech.”

Her desire to give back keeps her heavily involved in the community, hosting literacy events at local schools. Valerie is on a mission to empower children and families to explore diverse literature and develop a healthy attitude toward reading.

About: Valerie Thompkins is a multifaceted entrepreneur who excels as a content creator, counselor, speaker, and mentor who helps individuals succeed in book marketing, with over 15,000 book sales since 2021. Beyond her work as an author, she is also an IT Project Manager who shares her perspective as a fin-tech professional who uses entrepreneurship as a creative outlet. Her goal is to inspire women to live outside of the box.

For more information, please get in touch with Valerie Thompkins at Email: read@authorvaleriethompkins.com, ww.authorvaleriethompkins.com or

330-704-0893. Available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.