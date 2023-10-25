Historic Swann House, a Dupont Circle Gem, Embraces a Grand Renaissance under {verdigreen} Ownership.

{verdigreen} Artfully Renovates Swann House for Reuse

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swann House, a historic mansion nestled in the heart of Dupont Circle, is delighted to announce its return to the hospitality scene after a year-long renovation under the guidance of {verdigreen} hotels. The newly refurbished Swann House Hotel opened its doors to guests in October, becoming a valued addition to the {verdigreen} hotel and residences collection.

{verdigreen} hotels, a family-owned boutique lodging brand with a passion for revitalizing historic inns, has played a crucial role in transforming eight East Coast properties into immersive, design-forward accommodations. From Woodstock, New York, to Treasure Island, Florida, their portfolio reflects a commitment to rejuvenation and contemporary appeal.

Swann House, a storied mansion and one of the oldest free-standing treasures in Dupont Circle, now finds its place within the {verdigreen} family. Built in 1883 by Washington artist and architect Walter Paris, Swann House was home to celebrated Washingtonians before its transformation into a Bed & Breakfast in 1996. In recognition of its historical value, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

Swann House's historical significance extends further, having served as the backdrop for events attended by U.S. President William Howard Taft and financier JP Morgan. These moments still resonate throughout the halls of this stately mansion, adding to its charm.

The interior transformation of Swann House celebrates its authenticity and craftsmanship of the 19th century. The dedicated {verdigreen} hotels team meticulously restored the magnificently carved fireplaces, original wood floors, and ornate plaster moldings. Modern furnishings, carefully selected to complement the property's rich history, echo its curvature and color palette. Hand-selected original artwork adorns the hallways and guest rooms, adding a vibrant touch to the elegant ambiance.

Azie Shelhorse, Chief Creative Officer at {verdigreen} hotels, expressed their excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to offer our guests a unique respite in the heart of D.C., where the legacy of the mansion is carefully preserved and intertwined with modern design. The Swann House is a beautiful, historic property, and we are honored to be a part of it."

With a primary focus on enhancing the guest experience, the first floor of Swann House is thoughtfully dedicated to common areas that invite exploration and relaxation. Guests can indulge in a complimentary daily breakfast in the sunlit Dining Room with serene views overlooking the park. The expansive Parlor, adorned with a Baby Grand piano, allows guests to immerse themselves in the intricacies of architectural detail. Whether seeking solace in the Study or setting up a remote office at the custom bar, the options are abundant. For those yearning for sunlight, the Solarium offers a delightful view of the slate courtyard and a private pool. The well-conceived floor plan and common spaces make Swann House ideal for hosting special events, from business meetings to weddings. The possibilities for enriching experiences on the property and within the iconic Dupont Circle neighborhood are limitless.

True to the brand's promise, the renovated Swann House Boutique Hotel delivers a long-awaited revival of an intimate travel experience with a focus on genuine hospitality, authentic design, and a deep connection to the local community.

About Swann House:

Swann House, a distinguished boutique hotel in the heart of Dupont Circle, is a historic mansion boasting timeless charm, exquisite architecture, and an enchanting ambiance. The property, meticulously restored under the {verdigreen} umbrella, offers an experience that blends old-world elegance with modern sophistication.

About {verdigreen} hotels:

{verdigreen} hotels is a family-owned boutique lodging brand with a rich history of breathing new life into historic inns. Committed to preserving the legacy of each property while infusing them with contemporary design, the brand has successfully transformed several East Coast landmarks into immersive, design-forward accommodations.

