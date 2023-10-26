Print is Not Dead - Hook & Barrel Magazine Triples Distribution
America’s Fastest Growing Outdoors Publication, Hook & Barrel Magazine, Hits Readers on New Fronts with Much Anticipated Cover – Johnny Joey Jones.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Short:
Hook & Barrel Magazine® features Johnny Joey Jones, FOX News contributor, Author, Former Marine, and outdoorsman, on the cover of its November / December 2023 issue as the publication triples distribution points across America.
The Story:
Hook & Barrel Magazine® is proud to release its November / December issue and its official national expansion into 60 additional points of distribution with the announcement of the FOX News contributor, Author, Former Marine, and outdoorsman, Johnny Joey Jones.
“I am beyond proud to have Joey on the cover”, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, John J. Radzwilla says. “Not only is this a big issue for us given the planned expansion of our brand, but also it falls during the Veterans Day timeframe as well as of course, the holidays. I don’t admit to crying much as a man, but the National Anthem gets me every time, and if not for men and women like Joey, who sacrificed so much for our great nation, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do over here at Hook & Barrel Magazine®. Our military members protect the American Dream and myself, my family, and my team, are shining examples of exactly what that dream is – the freedom and ability to be anything we want to be in life, to earn an honest living of our choosing, in a nation that protects our rights to free speech as media and also in our case as outdoorsmen, our right to bear arms. They signed a blank check, up to and including their lives, so we can have those rights (and much more), and for that, we at Hook & Barrel Magazine®, are forever grateful.”
Also in the issue, readers will find feature articles on American Olympian and Triple Gold Medalist, Vincent Hancock, TV host and cookbook author, Stacy Lyn Harris, an exclusive interview with rising Nashville country music star, Larry Fleet, a behind the scenes opportunity to learn about whitetail legends, the Drury family, food and drink sections with a Christmas twist, a much-anticipated Christmas gift guide, and much more.
Readers can expect to find the issue beginning November 1st in Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in select states as well as their favorite independent outdoor retailers across America. Issues are also available online and by subscription at www.hookandbarrel.com.
About Hook & Barrel Magazine
Hook & Barrel Magazine® is a bi-monthly lifestyle and entertainment magazine for outdoorsmen. The publication focuses on hunting and fishing, style and trends, and outdoor culture, through articles on celebrities, food, drink, fitness, music, travel and adventure. The magazine is nationally distributed in America’s top outdoor retailers and is also available for subscription direct to homes and online.
Founded by John J. Radzwilla and Natalie Radzwilla, the publication has quickly become America’s fastest growing outdoor magazine and has featured notable names on the cover and throughout such as Luke Bryan, Emeril Lagasse, Kid Rock, Richard Rawlings, and outdoor influencers such as Michael Waddell, Steven Rinella, and Cameron Hanes. With only 5 years on shelves, the publication has seen massive expansion from its humble roots in Texas to now, coast-to-coast distribution.
Privately held and owned solely by John and Natalie Radzwilla, Hook & Barrel Magazine® is truly an example of American small business thriving. What started as a dream and a sketch on a piece of notebook paper, has become a family business and beyond, employing full time employees, contractors, and freelance writers across the country.
About Johnny Joey Jones
Enduring two combat deployments and eight years of active service in the Marine Corps, Staff Sergeant Johnny Joey Jones suffered a life-changing injury while deployed in Afghanistan as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD/Bomb) technician.
Today, Jones still serves the veteran community while also acting as a contributor across all FOX News media platforms, including FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network, also serving as a fill-in host for many of the most popular shows. Additionally, he hosts FOX Nation Outdoors on the network’s digital streaming service, FOX Nation.
