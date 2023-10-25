Superior Showcases Complete Solution Contract Manufacturing for Medical Air & Liquid Filtration Products at MEDICA show
Providing Contract Manufacturing for Medical Air and liquid Filtration Products in the USAMCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Felt & Filtration an ISO13485 and FDA-registered manufacturer, is poised to meet the medical filtration market demands with a strong commitment to new contract manufacturing services. These services include pinsonic lamination, automation, blade pleating, mini-glue bead pleating, plastic injection molding, assembly, and finished packaging capabilities. Superior is dedicated to advancing medical filtration technology and providing life-saving filtration solutions for global markets, through the expertise and collaborative efforts of our research and development team.
Superior is pleased to be featuring its full line of contract manufacturing services at the 2023 MEDICA/COMPAMED show at the Messe Dusseldorf, Germany in hall 08B, at booth # 8bG20-4. Superior has spent the last several months scaling up and investing several million dollars to meet demand. Superior has successfully secured a competitive position in the market despite facing competition from low-cost Asian filtration manufacturers. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best value and service for USA-produced medical air and liquid filtration products”, said Dennis Cook, CEO of Superior Felt & Filtration.
“Providing high-quality medical filtration solutions in the MedTech for anesthesia and ventilator machine filters, capnography sample line filters, insufflation filters, bacterial/viral filters, medical suction filters, heat moisture exchange (HME) filters, syringe filters, smoke evacuation filters, and of course various liquid filters; just to mention a few”, he added.
SF & F stocks hundreds of grades of filter media such as micron and CFM-rated felts, and is the exclusive North American distributor and converter of Technostat®, a high-efficiency electrostatically charged filter media used in medical air applications. Lastly, Superior Felt & Filtration offers Trupor®, a revolutionary FDA-grade liquid filtration membrane media used in critical micron and submicron applications. SF & F can incorporate these technical filtration medias into finished plastic injected parts and sub-assemblies.
Superior Felt & Filtration is an ISO13485-certified and FDA-registered manufacturing site. Superior offers technical nonwovens and filter media for air and liquid filtration technology. Stocking one of North America’s largest inventories of US-manufactured technical nonwovens and filtration media. The company provides full-service contract manufacturing support from concept through production. Learn more at https://www.superiorfelt.com/markets-served/medical-nonwovens-filter/
