Waldorf Plastic Surgeon Answers Tummy Tuck FAQs
Dr. Ayman Hakki, the head of Luxxery Boutique, answers frequently asked questions about abdominoplasty and discusses the benefits, recovery process, and more.WALDORF, MD, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ 2022 statistics report, abdominoplasty—commonly known as tummy tuck surgery—was in the top 5 most popular surgical procedures for cosmetic enhancement performed last year. Dr. Ayman Hakki, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Waldorf and the Director of Luxxery Boutique, says the national popularity of this advanced body contouring treatment is reflected at his own practice, noting that many patients consider it as a way to improve the appearance of their abdomen and achieve firmer skin and “flatter” contours in the area. For individuals who feel this treatment may be right for their needs and are exploring their options, Dr. Hakki says a thorough understanding of what an abdominoplasty can accomplish and what they can expect from the treatment and recovery process is something every patient should have before they make a final decision.
At the start, Dr. Hakki says patients should know exactly what a tummy tuck procedure does and how it can address their specific concerns. Over time, the abdominal skin can become lax and protrude over the waistline. Additionally, particularly during pregnancy, the underlying abdominal muscles can become stretched or even torn. A tummy tuck pulls these muscles taut and repairs them (if necessary). The procedure also removes excess, inelastic skin and redrapes the remaining skin to help provide the area with a flatter contour and a firmer feel. In cases where both excess skin and pockets of excess fat are contributing to the concern, liposuction may be added to the procedure for the best possible results. Ultimately, Dr. Hakki says, tummy tuck surgery can provide dramatic renewal to the abdominal area and help patients feel more confident about their body aesthetic. The procedure can be effective for both women and men, and it is customized for each individual’s unique needs and goals.
Dr. Hakki explains that the tummy tuck procedure is typically performed on an outpatient basis at his practice and does not usually require an overnight stay at a hospital. Since it involves major surgery, Dr. Hakki is often asked about residual scarring from abdominoplasty. The incisions for a full tummy tuck surgery require an incision made from one hip to the other, and an additional incision is often necessary in the region of the navel. Dr. Hakki says the most visible scarring from the procedure can typically be well-hidden beneath clothing (even swimwear) and the noticeability of the scars should also dissipate to some extent with the passage of time.
While the recovery process after tummy tuck surgery is somewhat different for each patient, Dr. Hakki notes that patients should generally expect to rest at home for about two weeks before returning to their regular daily routines. With that in mind, Dr. Hakki utilizes a “drain-free progressive tummy tuck” technique whenever possible for his patients, which can help many individuals avoid the necessity of uncomfortable drains during the recovery process. As for the results, Dr. Hakki says most patients can expect them to last many years into the future as long as they maintain a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly, and minimize weight fluctuations. He also usually advises patients to wait until they are sure they have completed their families before having tummy tuck surgery as a future pregnancy can compromise the results.
Dr. Hakki says tummy tuck surgery can be effective on its own, or it can be part of a full Mommy Makeover procedure for patients looking to enhance a number of body areas. He also notes that, depending on their needs and goals, some individuals may benefit more from a lower body lift procedure if they would like to address aesthetic concerns affecting the buttocks, thighs, and other areas of the midsection in addition to the abdomen. Dr. Hakki’s practice also offers what is known as a mini-tummy tuck, which may be more ideal for patients who have less severe cases of lower abdominal muscle laxity and excess skin. Regardless of which procedure the individual may be considering, Dr. Hakki says the most important thing to do at the start is to schedule a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon who has a strong record of safety and success in performing these treatments. He notes that surgeons being considered should always be forthright and honest about all aspects of the procedure, including the potential risks and benefits, and that individuals should feel confident that the doctor is thoroughly answering their questions and is capable of safely enhancing their appearance with results that look both beautiful and natural.
About Dr. Ayman R. Hakki
Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ayman R. Hakki is the Director of Luxxery Boutique in Waldorf, MD. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society®, and he is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Hakki has also served in Georgetown University Hospital’s Department of Plastic Surgery as an Assistant Clinical Professor. In addition to tummy tuck surgery, Luxxery Boutique offers a comprehensive selection of treatments for aesthetic enhancement. Options range from breast and body surgery to facial rejuvenation and non-surgical treatments designed to renew body contours and enhance the appearance of the skin. Dr. Hakki is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about the practice, please visit luxxery.com or facebook.com/luxxeryboutique.
To view the original source of this release, click here:
https://www.luxxery.com/body/waldorf-plastic-surgeon-answers-tummy-tuck-faqs/
###
Luxxery Boutique
3010 Crain Hwy
#400
Waldorf, MD 20601
(301) 843-9769
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here